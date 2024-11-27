Hamas 'ready for ceasefire' after Israel and Hezbollah agree truce

27 November 2024, 09:44 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 09:48

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Hamas has said it is ready for a ceasefire in Gaza following the end of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The militant Palestinian group has said it is ready to agree a “serious” deal and prisoner exchange with Israel in the wake of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," a senior official told AFP.

This is not the first time Hamas has called for a ceasefire in Gaza, with the group working with mediators for several months to agree terms for a truce with Israel.

Read more: Thousands of people flock home to south Lebanon after ceasefire begins between Israel and Hezbollah

Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal With Hezbollah
Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal With Hezbollah. Picture: Getty

As of June this year, at least 40,000 people have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza, the vast majority civilians, women and children.

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed when Hamas launched its attack on the country in October last year, over 100 civilians remain in captivity.

Western leaders have been calling for a ceasefire in Palestine for several months, including Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

It comes as thousands flocked back to their homes in southern Lebanon as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah came to an end.

The ceasefire, which is intended to be permanent, marks an important step forward in diplomatic efforts to restore peace to the Middle East.

But despite the agreement, the Israel Defence Forces warned residents of southern Lebanon, close to the border with Israel, not to return home until they had been told it was safe.

More than 100,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced in the wake of Israel’s limited ground invasion of the country.

Despite the IDF's order, streams of cars were seen on Wednesday morning driving into southern Lebanon, including to the coastal city of Tyre on motorcycles and in cars.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

Under the deal, thousands of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers are to deploy to the region south of the Litani River. An international panel lead by the US would monitor compliance by all sides.

Israeli ministers insisted it would resume strikes on Lebanon if Hezbollah breached the terms of the ceasefire, while the deal does not affect Israel's continuing war with Hamas in Gaza.

Meanwhile, sporadic celebratory gunfire could be heard at a main roundabout in the city, as people returning honked the horns of cars - some piled with mattresses - and residents cheered.

A couple of men shouted slogans praising slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September.

Hussein Sweidan said he sees the ceasefire as a victory for Hezbollah. "This is a moment of victory, pride and honour for us, the Shia sect, and for all of Lebanon," he said.

At least 42 people were killed by Israeli strikes across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Hezbollah also fired rockets into Israel on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens in the country's north.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Interviewed In Downing Street
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Interviewed In Downing Street. Picture: Getty

The ceasefire deal was presented by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to his Cabinet, and was approved by ten to one.

Joe Biden, speaking from the White House Rose Garden said: "Let's be clear, Israel did not launch this war, Lebanese people did not seek that war either, nor did the United States."

He said his work in the region has aimed "to defend Israel and to deter our common enemy at a critical moment."

Biden said the ceasefire "reminds us that peace is possible".

In response, PM Keir Starmer said: "Today's long overdue ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah will provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and Northern Israel, who have suffered unimaginable consequences during the last few months of devastating conflict and bloodshed.

"Now, this deal must be turned into a lasting political solution in Lebanon, based on Security Council Resolution 1701, that will allow civilians to return permanently to their homes and for communities on both sides of the border to rebuild.

"The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of efforts to break the ongoing cycle of violence in pursuit of a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East.

"We must see immediate progress towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the release of all hostages and the removal of restrictions on desperately needed humanitarian aid."

