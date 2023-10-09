Hamas promises to execute hostages in return for 'bombing without warning', as Israel says 'retaliation only starting'

9 October 2023, 20:23 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 20:25

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned his country's retaliation is only just beginning
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned his country's retaliation is only just beginning. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hamas' armed wing has said it will begin executing hostages if Israel bombs "civilian houses without pre-warning".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A spokesperson for the Al-Qassam brigades, Hamas' armed wing, have insisted they have so far been keeping Israeli captives safe.

They said it will "begin executing an Israeli civilian captive in return for any new Israeli bombing of civilians houses without pre-warning".

It comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will use "enormous force" against Hamas, as warned retaliation for Saturday's surprise attack on his county was only just beginning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

So far, around 900 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday's attack, which includes the 260 concert-goers attending a music festival in the Middle Eastern country.

Meanwhile, almost 700 people have died in Gaza since Israel began retaliating.

Read More: Palestine supporters set off fireworks outside Israeli embassy, as British Jews hold vigil for victims of Hamas attack

Read More: Israel’s Netanyahu says Gaza offensive has ‘only started’

Earlier on Monday, Israel's defence minister ordered the "siege of Gaza", which resulted in food, fuel, electricity and water being cut off on the strip.

More than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing, including Nathanel Young, 20, a British man who was serving in the Israeli army.

He was killed in the Hamas attack on Saturday, the Israeli Defence Force said.

Bernard Cowan, from Glasgow, was confirmed to have died by his family on Monday.

Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Picture: Getty

Twenty-six-year-old Jake Marlowe, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is also missing.

Meanwhile Danny Darlington, a British photographer who lived in Berlin, and his German girlfriend, Carolin Bohl, have not been heard from since they went to a bunker in Nir Or, a kibbutz in the south of Israel.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brexit

EU reverses announcement that it was ‘immediately’ suspending Palestinian aid

Britain's best bites has been revealed.

Britain's best takeaways in the UK & Ireland revealed – has your local made the list?

Protests have been taking place yards from the Israeli embassy in Kensington, west London

Israel and Palestine protesters pulled apart by police at London Underground station yards from Israeli embassy

Israel Palestinians

Israel’s Netanyahu says Gaza offensive has ‘only started’

The 21-year-old victim has now been identified as Rico Andrews

Pictured: Man, 21, shot dead in south west London as police hunt killer

Israel Palestinians

Hamas threatens to kill a hostage whenever Gaza civilians hit without warning

Rishi Sunak has said he stands in solidarity with British Jews

'I am with you': Rishi Sunak's vow to British Jews after Hamas attack on Israel kills hundreds

Glitter is due to be considered for release in January 2024.

Gary Glitter's parole hearing to be held in private over fears of identifying child sexual abuse victims

Exclusive
Former CIA director John Brennan

‘Simmering since 1948': Israel-Gaza conflict ‘most dangerous moment' since 1973 war, ex-CIA director tells LBC

United Nations Israel Palestinians

UN chief ‘distressed’ by Israel’s plan for Gaza siege

A vigil was held for the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday evening, while a pro-Palestine protest took place outside the Israeli embassy

Palestine supporters set off fireworks outside Israeli embassy, as British Jews hold vigil for victims of Hamas attack

Election 2024 Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy Jr ‘to run for US president as an independent’

Albania EU Western Balkans

EU Commission suspends ‘all payments’ to Palestinians following Hamas attack

Rockets are fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip

Israel vows complete siege of Gaza amid wave of strikes after incursion by Hamas

Lebanon has been hit by Israeli shelling.

IDF deploys soldiers to Lebanese border after killing ‘armed suspects who infiltrated Israel'

China US

US senate leader welcomes stronger words from China on Hamas attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Africa Gates Vaccines

Gates Foundation donating 40 million dollars to develop mRNA vaccines in Africa

Bernard Cowan was confirmed to have died by his family

Glasgow man becomes second Brit confirmed dead in Israel in Hamas attacks, as family mourns
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps arriving at the Cabinet Office in Westminster, London, ahead of a Cobra meeting hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

What is the Israel-Hamas dispute about?

Hamas has taken over 100 hostages after attacking Israel

'Don't kill me': Hostage's desperate plea to Hamas kidnappers as more than 100 held captive
Rishi Sunak is looking to ramp up police patrols.

Sunak considers ‘ramping up' police patrols to protect Jewish communities after 'displays of Hamas support'
Rescuers search for earthquake victims

Taliban chiefs visit Afghan villages hit by quake that killed at least 2,000

Hamas has said it isn't frightened of the US moving in its aircraft carrier

Hamas says it's 'not frightened' by the US moving aircraft carrier to Israel, as conflict deepens
Army veteran Richard Day talks to Tokai University professor Yukihiro Torikai

British Army veteran who fought against Japan visits Tokyo’s national cemetery

Archaeologists have found a hoard of coins that may have belonged to a clan leader killed in the Glencoe massacre

Coins 'belonging to Scottish Highland clan chief murdered in Glencoe massacre' found underneath a fireplace
Nathanel Young was killed and Jake Marlowe is missing. (Inset) Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend have not been heard from

More than ten Brits feared dead or missing in Israel as rocket attacks continue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit