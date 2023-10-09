Hamas promises to execute hostages in return for 'bombing without warning', as Israel says 'retaliation only starting'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned his country's retaliation is only just beginning. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Hamas' armed wing has said it will begin executing hostages if Israel bombs "civilian houses without pre-warning".

A spokesperson for the Al-Qassam brigades, Hamas' armed wing, have insisted they have so far been keeping Israeli captives safe.

They said it will "begin executing an Israeli civilian captive in return for any new Israeli bombing of civilians houses without pre-warning".

It comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will use "enormous force" against Hamas, as warned retaliation for Saturday's surprise attack on his county was only just beginning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

So far, around 900 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday's attack, which includes the 260 concert-goers attending a music festival in the Middle Eastern country.

Meanwhile, almost 700 people have died in Gaza since Israel began retaliating.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's defence minister ordered the "siege of Gaza", which resulted in food, fuel, electricity and water being cut off on the strip.

More than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing, including Nathanel Young, 20, a British man who was serving in the Israeli army.

He was killed in the Hamas attack on Saturday, the Israeli Defence Force said.

Bernard Cowan, from Glasgow, was confirmed to have died by his family on Monday.

Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Picture: Getty

Twenty-six-year-old Jake Marlowe, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is also missing.

Meanwhile Danny Darlington, a British photographer who lived in Berlin, and his German girlfriend, Carolin Bohl, have not been heard from since they went to a bunker in Nir Or, a kibbutz in the south of Israel.