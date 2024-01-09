Harry Pitman killed 'with hunting knife yards from emergency services', court hears, as teen defendant sobs in dock

9 January 2024, 15:39 | Updated: 9 January 2024, 15:46

Harry Pitman was killed on New Year's Eve
Harry Pitman was killed on New Year's Eve. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death within yards of emergency services workers on New Year's Eve, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 16-year-old, who was killed while waiting for the fireworks on Primrose Hill in north London, was killed with a hunting knife.

Another 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday accused of Harry's murder, and cried as the judge spoke to him.

The defendant was not asked to enter pleas to the charges against him: murder and having an offensive weapon in public.

The boy, who was wearing a black tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. His head was bowed for much of the hearing, which lasted for half an hour.

Read more: Grandfather of Harry Pitman says family is 'in a daze' since teen stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Read more: 'His dinner's still in the oven': Family devastated after teen Harry Pitman killed on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Police officers conduct a search on Primrose Hill in Camden, north London, where 16-year-old Harry Pitman died after being stabbed
Police officers conduct a search on Primrose Hill in Camden, north London, where 16-year-old Harry Pitman died after being stabbed. Picture: Alamy

The court heard how north Londoner Harry, who was at Primrose Hill with his friends, was stabbed during an altercation about 20 minutes before midnight.

Harry was attacked with a "hunting-style" weapon "within yards of members of the emergency services who were visibly present", it also heard.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC remanded the teenage defendant into youth detention accommodation.

He is due to appear at the same court for a plea hearing on March 26.

Ange Postecoglou pays tribute after death of Tottenham fan Harry Pitman

The Met police said earlier of Harry's death: "Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived but, despite the efforts of emergency services, Harry sadly died at the scene shortly before midnight."

A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested in connection with the killing and released on bail as the police continue to investigate.

Three other boys were also arrested, and have since been told they will face no further action.

Harry's family were said to be "in a daze" after his death, and paid tribute to him as "mischievous and "cheeky".

His sister Tayla added: "He didn’t have a bad bone in his body."

