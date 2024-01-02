'His dinner's still in the oven': Family devastated after teen Harry Pitman killed on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Harry was stabbed to death just ahead of midnight. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Kit Heren

The devastated family of Harry Pitman, a 16-year-old boy stabbed to death at a central London beauty spot on New Year's Eve, have paid tribute to him.

Police and paramedics were called to Primrose Hill in north London at about 11.40pm where they found Harry. He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Met said, and was remanded in police custody. Harry is said to have been stabbed after an altercation.

Harry's sister Tayla said "it doesn’t seem real", adding: "I keep on expecting him to come through the front door."

"His dinner is still in the oven, Mum can’t bring herself to remove it."

Tayla said: "He was the middle child of five. He has a four-year-old brother and a five-year-old sister. We haven’t told them what’s happened yet, we don’t know how to.

"Harry was my baby brother, he was the most handsome boy you could ever meet.

"Harry could be mischievous and cheeky and he could really wind me up at times. But he didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He always stood up for what is right."

Harry was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Meanwhile one witness claimed that New Year's Eve revellers kept partying despite the fact that Harry lay dying nearby.

The woman, called Maissa, posted on a London crime Facebook group that "it was a painful thing."

She said: "I do not think I will forget what happened for the rest of my life.”

Maissa added: "The poor person was dying and people were celebrating as if the child was an animal.

"I am now in a state of shock from the ugliness of what I saw . . . could not stay there or celebrate.”

A police officer in Primrose Hill after the attack. Picture: Alamy

The force said: "Homicide detectives are investigating a murder of Harry Pitman at the summit of Primrose Hill, London NW3.

"Harry was attacked about 11.30pm of Sunday 31st December 2023.

"Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are appealing for witnesses, mobile phone / dashcam / CCTV footage, and any information that may help in relation to the investigation."

Cordons were up on the hill - a famous spot in London where people could get a good view of the centre of the city and the fireworks - during New Year's Day.

It is thought the area would have been crowded with people celebrating the arrival of 2024.

Officers spent New Year's Day investigating the scene. Picture: Alamy

Scotland Yard said in a statement earlier: "Officers believe the area was busy with people at the time. If you saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material that can help us, please call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 6649/31 Dec."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.