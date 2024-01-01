Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, stabbed to death in north London on New Year's Eve

A boy has been stabbed to death at Primrose Hill. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in north London on New Year's Eve.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to Primrose Hill at about 11.40pm where they found the teenager and he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

His family has been informed.

A male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Met said, and is in police custody.

Cordons remain up as the investigation takes place.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "Officers believe the area was busy with people at the time. If you saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material that can help us, please call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 6649/31 Dec."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.