'Hero' shop worker jumps in to grab gun-toting robber threatening female colleague, as mother-in-law praises 'lovely boy'

Bob Bell confronted the robber. Picture: Twitter/GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

The future mother-in-law of a shop worker who confronted a gun-toting robber has said she "could not ask for a better husband" for her daughter.

"Hero" Bob Bell ran up and jumped on the man who threatened a female co-worker and was trying to rob the Nisa shop in the Scottish town of Dunfermline on Thursday.

The dramatic footage was captured on CCTV and posted to social media.

Other shop workers also intervened to subdue the man, who is aged 36, and police arrived to arrest him. They later said the 'gun' turned out to be a BB gun.

Alison Irvine, the mother of Mr Bell's fiancee. said: "He's our hero and we're all proud of him."

She told the Mail: "He's a lovely boy and is going to be a wonderful addition to our family. When I heard about what happened in the shop I messaged him to tell him what a great thing he did.

"You've got to give Bob his dues. He confronted a man with a gun to save a fellow worker. I'm proud that he's going to be my future son in law. I could not have asked for a better husband for my daughter."

A fundraiser has been launched for Mr Bell and his colleagues as a show of gratitude for their actions.

Fundraiser Wendy Keith said: "Bob who works in the store didn’t hesitate to and done what any other person would have done.

"He heroically jumped over the counter and tacked the robber who had a gun pointing at the staff member Cheryl, who also very bravely put up a fight to stop him getting the money."

Bob Bell. Picture: GoFundMe

Police Scotland said: "A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Dunfermline.

"Around 2.15pm on Thursday, 13 June, 2024, we were called to premises on Abbey View, Dunfermline.

"Officers attended and a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection."

They added: "No one required medical treatment .A BB gun was recovered during this incident. A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."