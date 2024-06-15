'Hero' shop worker jumps in to grab gun-toting robber threatening female colleague, as mother-in-law praises 'lovely boy'

15 June 2024, 09:01

Bob Bell confronted the robber
Bob Bell confronted the robber. Picture: Twitter/GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

The future mother-in-law of a shop worker who confronted a gun-toting robber has said she "could not ask for a better husband" for her daughter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"Hero" Bob Bell ran up and jumped on the man who threatened a female co-worker and was trying to rob the Nisa shop in the Scottish town of Dunfermline on Thursday.

The dramatic footage was captured on CCTV and posted to social media.

Other shop workers also intervened to subdue the man, who is aged 36, and police arrived to arrest him. They later said the 'gun' turned out to be a BB gun.

Alison Irvine, the mother of Mr Bell's fiancee. said: "He's our hero and we're all proud of him."

Read more: Hero Royal Marine who was awarded George Cross held in Dubai for seven months after being arrested on spy charges

Read more: Prince William and Kevin Sinfield lead tributes to 'inspirational' rugby hero Rob Burrow after his death aged 41

She told the Mail: "He's a lovely boy and is going to be a wonderful addition to our family. When I heard about what happened in the shop I messaged him to tell him what a great thing he did.

"You've got to give Bob his dues. He confronted a man with a gun to save a fellow worker. I'm proud that he's going to be my future son in law. I could not have asked for a better husband for my daughter."

A fundraiser has been launched for Mr Bell and his colleagues as a show of gratitude for their actions.

Fundraiser Wendy Keith said: "Bob who works in the store didn’t hesitate to and done what any other person would have done.

"He heroically jumped over the counter and tacked the robber who had a gun pointing at the staff member Cheryl, who also very bravely put up a fight to stop him getting the money."

Bob Bell
Bob Bell. Picture: GoFundMe

Police Scotland said: "A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Dunfermline.

"Around 2.15pm on Thursday, 13 June, 2024, we were called to premises on Abbey View, Dunfermline.

"Officers attended and a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection."

They added: "No one required medical treatment .A BB gun was recovered during this incident. A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Millwall's Matija Sarkic died

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26, as club 'completely devastated'

Muslim pilgrims standing at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy

Muslim pilgrims converge at Mount Arafat for worship as Hajj reaches its peak

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, arrives at Zurich airport in Switzerland

World leaders to meet at Swiss resort on possible Ukraine peace roadmap

Live
David Cameron has warned that Nigel Farage is trying to destroy the Conservative party

General Election LIVE: Cameron warns Farage is 'trying to destroy the Conservatives', as Labour tackles NHS

The coach of one of the boys said he was 'not a monster'

'He's not a monster - he just didn't have the right role models,' claims boxing coach of 12-year-old machete murderer

Wayne Lineker was punched

Wayne Lineker's 'own brand of excess and drunkenness' to blame for attack that saw him knocked out, politician says

Alan Bates, Imelda Staunton and Tracey Emin were given honours in the birthday list

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted in Birthday Honours, as Imelda Staunton and Tracey Emin made dames

Exclusive
x

Domestic abuse cases during Euros ‘could double’ as police seek to understand link between football and violence

Three drones have been seized by Merseyside Police after they were flown over Taylor Swift's concert in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

Three drones seized after being flown over Taylor Swift's concerts at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

Alex Jones speaking to the media after arriving at court in Houston, Texas, for a hearing in front of a bankruptcy judge on Friday

Judge rules Alex Jones’ assets to be sold to help pay Sandy Hook debt

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hands in parliament after being re-elected for a second term

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South African president for second term after deal

Co-founder of Ozy Media, Carlos Watson arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court, for an earlier hearing

Google chief gives evidence at fraud trial of Ozy Media founder

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates given knighthood in King’s Birthday Honours

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted in King’s Birthday Honours but says he isn't a 'hero'

Justice Department

US attorney general will not be prosecuted for contempt of Congress

A 12-year-old child was injured at the Valkea shopping centre in Oulu after a stabbing

'Far-right' knifeman attacks two children at Finnish shopping centre, leaving 12-year-old seriously wounded

The leaders of France left-wing coalition for the upcoming election Green Party Yannick Jadot, Communist Party national secretary Fabien Roussel, Socialist Party Secretary General Olivier Faure Presid

France’s leftist alliance leaders vow to ‘extinguish the flame’ of far right

Latest News

See more Latest News

G7 world leaders and other leaders from guest nations attend a working session on artificial intelligence, on day two of the 50th G7 summit in southern Italy

G7 leaders tackle migration, AI and economic security on final day of summit

Cyril Ramaphosa listens as members of parliament are sworn in ahead of an expected vote to decide if he is re-elected as leader of the country

Ramaphosa set for re-election in South Africa after coalition agreement

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to journalists during a news conference in Italy

How 50 billion-dollar loan for Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets will work

Hit TV romance series Bridgerton has boosted the UK economy by £275 million

Bridgerton has boosted UK economy by £275 million in five years, says Netflix

Lynn Conway sitting on a bench at the University of Michigan

Lynn Conway, microchip pioneer who overcame transgender prejudice, dies aged 86

Miguel Berger, the German Ambassador to the UK, has told LBC that football fans should not "go and insult the host country"

'Don't go and insult the host country': German ambassador warns against 'Ten German Bombers' chant at Euros
Johnny Canales on stage at the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas in 2012

Tejano singer and TV host Johnny Canales dies at 77

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment as she returns to public duties
A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park’s Lamar Valley, with an adult buffalo on grassland

Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf ‘fulfils tribal prophecy’

An Israeli flag flutters next to a fire burning in an area near the border with Lebanon, northern Israel

Hezbollah warns its intensified attacks show Israel all-out war would be costly

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III, Colonel In Chief, The Household Division, Presents New Colours Windsor Castle

Trooping the Colour: What it is, when it's happening and which royals are attending

Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

Read it in full: Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has shared an emotional statement while she undergoes chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate having 'good days and bad days' as she continues chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit