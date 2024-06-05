Hero Royal Marine who was awarded George Cross held in Dubai for seven months after being arrested on spy charges

5 June 2024, 09:19 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 09:29

A Royal Marine is being held in Dubai on spy charges
A Royal Marine is being held in Dubai on spy charges. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Royal Marine who won the George Cross for bravery in Afghanistan has been held in Dubai for seven months after being accused of spying.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lance Corporal Matt Croucher, 40, who is the most highly decorated Royal Marine to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan, was arrested in November last year and charged with “intentionally and illegally accessing a telecommunications network”.

He was locked up for four days, during which time he was forced to sleep on the floor due to the prison being so overcrowded and he ate a “primitive meal of rice and chicken twice a day with very unsanitary amenities”, a friend told the Times.

Croucher was later freed from prison pending further investigation, due to authorities being unable to find enough evidence against him.

No other details over the case were provided, such as who he was accused of spying on and who he had allegedly been gathering evidence for.

But he had his passport confiscated and was banned from leaving the UAE.

Read more: Keir Starmer vows to introduce laws for Armed Forces tsar in first King's Speech if Labour wins election

Read more: Last of D-Day veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Lance Corporal Matt Croucher, who is a George Cross medal holder.
Lance Corporal Matt Croucher, who is a George Cross medal holder. Picture: Alamy

Croucher, who is now a security consultant based out of the UK, was interrogated for six hours by Dubai’s police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a close friend told the paper.

He was asked about his role within the Ministry of Defence and UK intelligence services as well as what relation he had with the British embassy.

Officials are said to have also retrieved an electronic device he claimed he used for security penetration testing.

Since his release, Croucher has been required to report to the Al Barsha police station weekly but the case against him has not progressed.

He lived in Dubai from 2014 to 2021 working with the authorities on "security-related matters", the Times reported.

Lance Corporal Matt Croucher with the daysack he was wearing when he threw himself on a grenade.
Lance Corporal Matt Croucher with the daysack he was wearing when he threw himself on a grenade. Picture: Alamy

His family, from Solihull, said in a statement: "We're shocked at the circumstances which have played out. He was only due to be away for a couple of weeks.

"We don't understand why it is taking so long to process the case.

"We believe the case to be made up and ridiculous. The Foreign Office has been useless, often making things worse and telling him his case has been formally concluded.

"This has caused our family immense stress and we just hope this can be concluded at the earliest opportunity."

Croucher's friend added: "Unable to earn, access banking and having to fund his stay in Dubai, unable to leave, has caused significant financial strain. 

"This has also put a huge strain on his family who are left waiting in the UK with no answers or support.

"He was only due to be passing through the country for a few days to catch up with friends before returning to the UK."

Lance Corporal Matt Croucher meeting the late Queen
Lance Corporal Matt Croucher meeting the late Queen. Picture: Alamy

Croucher won the George Cross - the highest honour for courage on the battlefield not "in the face of the enemy" - for his actions in February 2008.

He stepped on a tripwire triggering a grenade during a night raid on a Taliban compound and, instead of running away, smothered the explosion.

He twisted on his back so his backpack could take the full force, allowing for the rest of his patrol to escape the blast.

Croucher is one of only 22 living recipients of the medal, with only 406 ever having been awarded.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander over accusation against innocent man

Breaking
Charles gave a speech to mark the D-Day anniversary

'We're all eternally in their debt': King Charles honours D-Day heroes in first public speech since cancer diagnosis

Breaking
Amanda Knox has been sentenced to three years by Italian court after failing to overturn her slander conviction over murder of Meredith Kercher

Amanda Knox sentenced to three years for slandering innocent bar owner in the Meredith Kercher murder

David Cameron was filmed on a resident's Ring doorbell

Moment David Cameron is captured on ring camera canvassing in Hampshire

Climate Causes of 2023 Heat

Study finds no evidence of climate change acceleration in record heat rise

Injured Palestinians

Israeli troops launch attacks in central Gaza

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox asks Italian court to clear her of slander charge

Charles and Camilla are joining veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person as commemorations get under way in UK and France

Fighter craft and a bomber

US takes part in first precision-bombing drill in seven years over Korean Peninsula

Russian cyber criminal gang behind ransomware attack on London hospitals that forced cancellation of major surgeries

Russian cyber criminal gang behind ransomware attack on London hospitals that forced cancellation of major surgeries

Amanda Knox cries as she enters Italian court in bid to clear her name

Amanda Knox sobs as she returns to Italian court for slander case linked to 2007 murder of British student

White phosphorus fired

Israel hit Lebanese residential buildings with white phosphorous – rights group

Huge crowds at London Euston railway station concourse looking at the departure boards (file image)

Trains in and out of London Euston suspended after fatality on tracks

Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, was arrested by police on suspicion of assault

Woman, 25, arrested over Nigel Farage ‘milkshaking’ revealed to be Jeremy Corbyn-loving OnlyFans model

King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as commemorations begin in England and France

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amanda Knox arrives at court

Amanda Knox returns to Italian courtroom, looking to clear name in slander case

Two days of D-Day commemorations begin today

LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Injured children

Famine possibly under way in northern Gaza despite recent aid efforts – report

LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Tories under scrutiny for Labour tax attack after warning from Treasury
King Charles banknotes have entered circulation

King Charles banknotes enter circulation for first time - here's how to get one

Labour will vow to pass laws for a new Armed Forces Commissioner and Armed Forces Covenant

Keir Starmer vows to introduce laws for Armed Forces tsar in first King's Speech if Labour wins election
Recording studio

Grammy-winning producer The-Dream accused of sexual assault

The Queen Elizabeth impersonator Jeanette Charles

Queen Elizabeth lookalike and actress Jeanette Charles dies aged 96

Russia Trump Verdict

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask for gag order to be lifted

Diddy Revolt

Diddy sells off his stake in Revolt, the media company he founded in 2013

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit