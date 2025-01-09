The Hollywood stars whose dream homes have burned to the ground as devastating LA wildfires destroy California

9 January 2025, 08:22 | Updated: 9 January 2025, 08:37

Hollywood A-listers shared their devastation at losing their homes to the California wildfires
Hollywood A-listers shared their devastation at losing their homes to the California wildfires. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Hollywood A-listers have been left picking up the pieces after their multi-million dollar homes were destroyed by wildfires in California.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Among those to lose their homes as fires ripped through the Pacific Palisades, killing five people, were stars including Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins, Eugene Levy, and Billy Crystal.

Stars including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, were among those forced to flee.

The massive wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area have left neighbourhoods in ruins, killing at least five people.

Three major blazes that erupted just a day earlier grew substantially while winds scattered embers far and wide.

More than 100,000 people were under mandatory evacuations.

Miles Teller

The Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash star and his wife Keleigh bought their home for $7.5m in 2023. It has been totally destroyed. Keleigh had shared several photos on Instagram overnight showing the fire approaching their home.

Anthony Hopkins

Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins lost his home with only the gates left standing - but pushed wide open.

Eugene Levy

The American Pie star lost his home to the inferno. He had earlier said he was trapped in gridlocked traffic trying to flee the area. His son posted on social media: “Heartbroken for my family, my friends and the people of LA affected by the catastrophic fires.”

Billy Crystal

Only Billy Crystal’s tennis court escaped the fires undamaged. He and his wife Janice said in a statement: “We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. 

“We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Anna Faris

Scary Movie actress Anna Faris, ex-wife of Chris Pratt, had her $5m eco-friendly home totally destroyed.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton’s beachfront mansion in Malibu was destroyed.

She shared news footage showing the devastation in the area where her beachfront retreat was located

Cary Elwes

The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes told his followers on Instagram that his house was destroyed, adding that him along with his family are "grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire".

He posted: “Sadly we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire.

“Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragic event and we also wish to extend our gratitude to all the firefighters, first responders and law enforcement who worked so tirelessly through the night and here still at it.”

Ricki Lake

Talk show host Ricki Lake said her ‘dream home’ had been burnt to the ground. She shared an emotional post mourning the ‘immeasurable loss’.

“I can't believe I am typing these words [...] Ross and I lost our dream home,” Lake wrote on Instagram.

“This description 'dream home' doesn't suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. 

“We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved Malibu for granted, not even for one second. This loss is immeasurable.”

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag 

The reality TV couple lost their home. Pratt, 41, was seen in social media videos watching the flames approach.

Heidi said in a Snapchat video: “I have no words... I'm so thankful that we're safe.

Heidi Montag posted footage revealing that she had lost her home
Heidi Montag posted footage revealing that she had lost her home. Picture: Instagram

“I’m so sad our house is gone. I wish I could have gone back and got more.

“I didn't think it would be the last time we would be in our house. I'm so sad for everyone else going through the same thing.”

Mandy Moore

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore wrote on Instagram: "Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.

"My children's school is gone. Our favourite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together."

Jamie Lee Curtis

Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed her home was safe, but "our beloved neighbourhood is gone" as she shared videos of the fire on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to the "brave firefighters, volunteers, neighbours, good Samaritans and first responders working tirelessly to protect lives and communities across California".

She added: "Your dedication, courage, and selflessness in the face of such challenging conditions are truly inspiring. We are all so grateful for your hard work and sacrifices."

LIVE: Wildfires sweep through Hollywood Hills as neighbourhoods destroyed and death toll rises

Hollywood Boulevard evacuated as 'apocalyptic' fires spread with 130,000 told to flee and death toll rising

Fires blanketed the city with a thick cloud of smoke and ash and destroyed homes across the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, home of the famed Rose Parade.

One of the fires was the most destructive in the modern history of the city of LA and reduced grocery stores and banks to rubble, levelling entire blocks.

With thousands of firefighters already attacking the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department put out a plea for off-duty and out-of-state firefighters to help.

The winds temporarily stopped aircraft from dumping water from above until they were able to resume flights.

More than 1,000 structures were destroyed, and many people were hurt in the fires, including first responders, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

In Pasadena, Fire Chief Chad Augustin said between 200 and 500 structures have been damaged or lost from the Eaton Fire that started on Tuesday night when hurricane-force winds whipped up flames.

He said the water system was stretched and was further hampered by power outages but even without those issues, firefighters would not have been able to stop the fire as embers ignited block after block as they flew through the air.

"We were not stopping that fire last night," he said. "Those erratic wind gusts were throwing embers for multiple miles ahead of the fire."

Images of the devastation showed luxurious homes that collapsed in a whirlwind of flaming embers. Swimming pools were blackened with soot, and sports cars slumped on melted tyres.

"This morning, we woke up to a dark cloud over all of Los Angeles. But it is darkest for those who are most intimately impacted by these fires. It has been an immensely painful 24 hours," LA County supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

At least 70,000 people were ordered to evacuate - a number that kept changing because evacuation orders were continually being issued, officials said.

The flames marched toward highly populated and affluent neighbourhoods, including Calabasas and Santa Monica, home to California's rich and famous.

Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, were among those forced to flee.

In Palisades Village, the public library, two major grocery stores, a pair of banks and several boutiques were destroyed.

"It's just really weird coming back to somewhere that doesn't really exist anymore," said Dylan Vincent, who returned to the neighbourhood to retrieve some items and saw that his elementary school had burned down and that whole blocks had been flattened.

The fires have consumed a total of about 42 square miles - nearly the size of the entire city of San Francisco.

