That's a wrap! Hollywood actors union reach tentative deal with studio bosses to end longest strike in history

9 November 2023, 06:24

Sag-Aftra and studio bosses have reached a tentative deal.
Sag-Aftra and studio bosses have reached a tentative deal. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The US actors union has agreed a ‘tentative deal’ with Hollywood studio bosses to end a historic 118-day strike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Union Sag-Aftra has reached a tentative agreement for a new three-year deal with studio bosses, which could mark an end to its longest walkout in history.

The union said the walkout will end at 12:01am US Pacific time after a “unanimous vote”.

Negotiators voted for the tentative deal on Wednesday, which will now go ahead to the union’s national board on Friday for “review and consideration”.

Sag-Aftra has been on strike since July 14, meaning some 160,000 members of the union have been on a walkout from Hollywood.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing Hollywood studios, issued a “last, best and final” offer to the union on Wednesday.

A statement from the union read: “We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiation Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01am PT on Nov 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed.”

Read more: 'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'

Read more: Light at the end of the tunnel: Rail strikes could end as RMT union and train firms reach agreement

The statement added that the deal is one of “extraordinary scope” and “valued at over one billion dollars”.

It continued: “We have arrived at a contract that will enable Sag-Aftra members from every category to build sustainable careers, many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work."

A statement from AMPTP read: “It gives Sag-Aftra the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last 40 years; a brand new residual for streaming programmes; extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; and sizeable contract increases on items across the board."

Hollywood has been at a standstill since the walkout on July 14, which saw the actors union and writers union strike simultaneously for the first time in 63 years.

It comes after negotiations collapsed last month when studio bosses walked away from discussions over a Sag-Aftra proposal.

A number of celebrities joined the picket line.
A number of celebrities joined the picket line. Picture: Getty
The union has agreed a tentative deal with studio bosses.
The union has agreed a tentative deal with studio bosses. Picture: Getty

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents some 11,000 members, agreed to a deal with studio bosses in September.

The start of the walkout saw the cast of the Hollywood hit, Oppenheimer, walk out on the premiere to the film in dramatic fashion.

Countless high-profile celebrities joined the Hollywood walkout and were spotted on the picket line, including George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Anniston.

Actors had called for solutions to an array of issues, including problems with pay and how artificial intelligence may be used.

Productions had been paused on sets such as Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2 and Wicket - which could all quickly resume now a tentative deal has been voted on.

Actors will also be free to return to red carpets and promo events as Hollywood enters its awards season.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Negotiations under way for three-day humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza – officials

The supermarket chain has said it will roll out bodycams across all 960 stores in the UK.

Lidl staff to be given body cameras across 960 UK stores in £2m bid to tackle surge of shoplifting

Migrant Deaths-Police Chase

Eight dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler in Texas

Glasgow Council's vehicles are still breaking their own Low Emission rules months into scheme

150 drivers wrongly fined every month in Glasgow's Low Emission Zone

Octavia Spencer

Hollywood stars react to agreement to end strike: ‘Let’s get back to work!’

United States Iran Military Strikes

US launches airstrike in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias

File photo of Channel migrants

Inquiry launched into deaths of 27 victims of 'worst ever Channel migrant disaster' in November 2021

Dane Rashford has been charged with domestic violence

Marcus Rashford's brother charged with domestic violence in Florida

Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism

Suella Braverman accused of stoking tensions over Palestine protest, as she hits back at police for ‘playing favourites’

Fleeing Palestinians

Israel under pressure over plight of Gaza civilians as thousands flee

Eton College

Eton College languages teacher charged with 14 sexual offences against pupil at renowned public school

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Police outside Return To Nature funeral home

Corpses had been left to rot for four years in Colorado funeral home – police

Liam's mother confirmed her son's death in a Facebook group dedicated towards finding her son.

Mystery as missing Brit who disappeared over three months ago in Kent is found dead in the Netherlands

Mr Deveraux was attacked by a crocodile

'He shook me like a rag doll': Farmer survives crocodile attack by biting back on its eyelid

This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Veteran and poppy seller Jim Henderson said he was punched at the protest in Edinburgh

'Not enough evidence to investigate', police say, after army veteran poppy seller ‘punched’ at Palestine protest
Return to Nature funeral home

Owner of funeral home where 189 decaying corpses were found is arrested

Mark Regev said that Israel is not seeking to displace Palestinians permanently from Gaza

Israel is not expelling Palestinians and does not want to govern Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu adviser tells LBC
Former Assistant Commissioner and the Former Head of Specialist Operations at the Met Neil Basu speaks to LBC

Pressure on Met to ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day may be 'unlawful', ex-assistant commissioner tells LBC
General secretary Mick Lynch joins striking RMT members attending their picket line on September 2, 2023 in London

Light at the end of the tunnel: Rail strikes could end as RMT union and train firms reach agreement
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Tory MPs in fresh WhatsApp row over Suella Braverman's 'homeless' comments

Ivanka Trump in court

Ivanka Trump tells fraud case she had no role in her father’s financial dealings

Palestine protest route on Armistice Day has been revealed

Route revealed for London Palestine protest on Armistice Day, as march to go ahead despite concerns
Ivanka Trump in court

Ivanka Trump gives evidence in her father’s New York fraud case

Rishi Sunak and the Met chief Sir Mark Rowley met earlier today

Sunak accepts 'disrespectful' and 'offensive' pro-Palestine march will go ahead on Armistice Day after meeting Met chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit