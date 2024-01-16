Fujitsu exec apologises for 'miscarriage of justice' and says firm has 'moral obligation' to compensate Horizon victims

Fujitsu has apologised for its part in "an appalling miscarriage of justice", admitting that it had a "moral obligation" to compensate Horizon victims.

The tech company was behind the faulty IT software that made it look like hundreds of Post Office workers were stealing.

Fujitsu executive Paul Patterson told MPs the company is "truly sorry" for faults in the Horizon system.

Mr Patterson also admitted to the Business and Trade Committee that Fujitsu gave evidence which was used to send innocent people to prison.

"To the sub-postmasters and their families, Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice," Mr Patterson said.

"We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system. And we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry."

Addressing support Fujitsu gave the Post Office in their prosecutions, Mr Patterson said: "There was data given from us to them to support those prosecutions.

"The information shared with the Post Office as part of our contract with them was very clear - the Post Office also knew there were bugs and errors."

He also admitted that there was remote access to the Horizon system, despite the Post Office's repeated denials.

"We have already stated that there was remote access to the systems," he said.

But he refused to recognise that there was a "covert unit" at Fujitsu gaining access to sub-postmasters' computers without their knowledge.

"The support and the interventions remotely from Fujitsu has been documented and it is clear the Post Office was certainly aware of that remote access, and that was clear for some period of time," Mr Patterson said.

