Fujitsu exec apologises for 'miscarriage of justice' and says firm has 'moral obligation' to compensate Horizon victims

16 January 2024, 12:10 | Updated: 16 January 2024, 12:27

Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson has apologised to sub-postmasters as he appeared before MPs.
Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson has apologised to sub-postmasters as he appeared before MPs. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Fujitsu has apologised for its part in "an appalling miscarriage of justice", admitting that it had a "moral obligation" to compensate Horizon victims.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The tech company was behind the faulty IT software that made it look like hundreds of Post Office workers were stealing.

Fujitsu executive Paul Patterson told MPs the company is "truly sorry" for faults in the Horizon system.

Mr Patterson also admitted to the Business and Trade Committee that Fujitsu gave evidence which was used to send innocent people to prison.

"To the sub-postmasters and their families, Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice," Mr Patterson said.

"We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system. And we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry."

Read more: Calls for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over 'links to ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells'

Read more: Post Office faces '£100m bill and insolvency over Horizon compensation tax break', expert tells LBC

Addressing support Fujitsu gave the Post Office in their prosecutions, Mr Patterson said: "There was data given from us to them to support those prosecutions.

"The information shared with the Post Office as part of our contract with them was very clear - the Post Office also knew there were bugs and errors."

He also admitted that there was remote access to the Horizon system, despite the Post Office's repeated denials.

"We have already stated that there was remote access to the systems," he said.

But he refused to recognise that there was a "covert unit" at Fujitsu gaining access to sub-postmasters' computers without their knowledge.

"The support and the interventions remotely from Fujitsu has been documented and it is clear the Post Office was certainly aware of that remote access, and that was clear for some period of time," Mr Patterson said.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Fukushima nuclear plant operator has no safety concerns after January earthquake

Boris Johnson has joined Tory rebels ahead of Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill

Boris Johnson backs Tory rebels ahead of high-stakes showdown with Rishi Sunak over Rwanda bill

Syrians look at damage to an abandoned medical facility hit by Iranian missiles in Talteta

Iraq recalls ambassador and summons Iran charge d’affaires over strikes in Irbil

Workers clear a snow-covered pavement in Des Moines, Iowa

Dangerously cold weather in US closes schools and grounds flights

New locations for Wilko stores have been revealed after the brand was saved in a £5m rescue deal

Wilko set for comeback with ‘bigger and better’ return to the high street as locations of new stores revealed

Snow and ice warnings are in place across the UK

Arctic freeze sweeps UK: Schools close and commuters hit by travel chaos as snow and ice warnings issued in -15C blast

Anna Bellisario died after eating what she thought was a vegan tiramisu

Italian woman with dairy allergy is killed by tiramisu ‘made with milk’ after dining at fast food restaurant in Milan

Firefighters evacuate residents in Belford Roxo, Brazil

At least 12 dead as Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state hit by heavy rain and flooding

France Reunion Storm

Cyclone causes flooding in Mauritius after battering French island of Reunion

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning

China blasts Philippines president for congratulating Taiwan election winner

A Mexican bride spent her wedding day in handcuffs last month after she and her soon-to-be husband were charged with a massive extortion scheme involving drug cartels

Bride in handcuffs on her wedding day after Mexican anti-cartel police swoop outside church but groom flees

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani speaks at the World Economic Forum

Qatari premier warns of massive destruction and says ‘Gaza is not there anymore’

Kyle has spoken out in support of his wife on Instagram by describing her as an 'amazing woman.'

Kyle Walker’s estranged wife Annie Kilner ‘six months pregnant with their fourth child’

Labour needs a record-breaking swing to win general election

Labour needs historic swing to win general election after sweeping boundary changes

A new biography of King Charles has given an insight into the final days of the late Queen and Harry and Meghan

From Queen's fury over Lilibet to Her Majesty's final moments: What we've learned from King Charles’ new biography

Justin Welby is facing calls to resign after backing Paula Vennells

Calls for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over 'links to ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vivek Ramaswamy

Who’s running for US president in 2024?

A new petrol "pumpwatch" scheme will help "drive down" petrol prices, a government minister has told LBC.

Prices will be 'driven down' as fuel retailers forced to share price changes within 30 minutes under 'Pumpwatch' plan
Eylon Keshet spoke to Nick Ferrari - as LBC viewed a harrowing recreation of the Hamas tunnel network

Hostages' survival chances 'dwindle by the minute': Horror of Hamas tunnels recreated as family pleads 'bring them home'
Kim Jong Un

North Korea will no longer pursue reconciliation with South, says Kim Jong Un

The rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2% in the three months to November, the ONS said.

UK wage growth slows as unemployment remains unchanged

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins Iowa caucuses at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign

Germany's concerns over an all-out war are justified, the US Army's former European commander has warned.

Putin will only trigger World War Three if he feels Nato are unprepared, ex-commander of US forces in Europe warns
Iran Iraq Syria Strikes

Iran strikes targets in northern Iraq and Syria as regional tensions escalate

Donald Trump saw a landslide victory in Iowa

Donald Trump vows to 'take back' US from Biden after landslide victory in Iowa

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda Bill faces a Tory rebellion as it heads to debate for amendments on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak faces Rwanda Bill jeopardy as Tory deputy chairmen back rebellion in bid to ‘toughen up’ legislation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new portrait of the King has been unveiled.

King's portrait for public buildings, including councils, schools and courts, unveiled in £8m scheme
The Queen said 'the only thing I own is my name and now they've taken that', according to reports.

Queen was so upset by naming of Lilibet she told aides ‘the only thing I own is my name, and now they’ve taken that’
William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit