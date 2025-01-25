Breaking News

Four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza handed to Red Cross in second hostage exchange of ceasefire deal

By Henry Moore

Four Israeli soldiers have been handed to the Red Cross in the second hostage exchange of the Gaza ceasefire.

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, Liri Albag have been handed to the Red Cross this morning, before being taken back to Israel.

Israel is exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners during phase one of the deal, with Israel yet to confirm the list released by Hamas.

Surrounded by armed Hamas fighters in Gaza City, all four women smiled as they were guided to Red Cross officials in the second handover of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the exchange, celebrating the release of prisoners held by the IDF.

Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal. Picture: Bring Them Home

The four soldiers aren't expected to be handed over to the Israeli military till much later on Saturday.

The 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire will include women, children, sick people and those over 50 - almost all civilians, though the deal also commits Hamas to freeing all living female soldiers in Phase 1.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, the 33 hostages are set to be freed over a six week period.

It remains unknown how many hostages have died of the roughly 250 people abducted on October 7.

A number of the hostages are thought to have died in captivity in Gaza.

It comes as relatives of hostages still being held by militants in Gaza have called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure all remaining captives are freed - while also appealing to US President Donald Trump to continue pressing for their release.

As a fragile six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas nears the end of its first week, Israelis waited anxiously for the names of the next four hostages who will be released from among the more than 90 still held in Gaza.

Israel believes about a third, or possibly as many as half, of the more than 90 hostages still in Gaza have died. Hamas has not released definitive information on how many captives are still alive or the names of those who have died.

