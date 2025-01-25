Breaking News

Four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza handed to Red Cross in second hostage exchange of ceasefire deal

25 January 2025, 09:18 | Updated: 25 January 2025, 09:30

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-CEASEFIRE-HOSTAGE
TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-CEASEFIRE-HOSTAGE. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Four Israeli soldiers have been handed to the Red Cross in the second hostage exchange of the Gaza ceasefire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, Liri Albag have been handed to the Red Cross this morning, before being taken back to Israel.

Israel is exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners during phase one of the deal, with Israel yet to confirm the list released by Hamas.

Surrounded by armed Hamas fighters in Gaza City, all four women smiled as they were guided to Red Cross officials in the second handover of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the exchange, celebrating the release of prisoners held by the IDF.

Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal.
Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal. Picture: Bring Them Home

The four soldiers aren't expected to be handed over to the Israeli military till much later on Saturday.

The 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire will include women, children, sick people and those over 50 - almost all civilians, though the deal also commits Hamas to freeing all living female soldiers in Phase 1.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, the 33 hostages are set to be freed over a six week period.

It remains unknown how many hostages have died of the roughly 250 people abducted on October 7.

A number of the hostages are thought to have died in captivity in Gaza.

It comes as relatives of hostages still being held by militants in Gaza have called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure all remaining captives are freed - while also appealing to US President Donald Trump to continue pressing for their release.

As a fragile six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas nears the end of its first week, Israelis waited anxiously for the names of the next four hostages who will be released from among the more than 90 still held in Gaza.

Israel believes about a third, or possibly as many as half, of the more than 90 hostages still in Gaza have died. Hamas has not released definitive information on how many captives are still alive or the names of those who have died.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Mother's 'world has ended' after six-year-old daughter found dead with father - as police launch murder probe

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks In Atlanta

Trump freezes nearly all US foreign aid programmes as impact on Ukraine war remains unclear

Storm Eowyn is set to clear throughout Saturday

Snow and ice warnings issued as Storm Éowyn continues to wreak havoc on UK after more than 1,000 flights cancelled

Britain needs a dose of Trump positivity, Reeves has said.

Britain must learn from Trump's positivity to achieve growth, says Rachel Reeves

Starmer has ruled out whole-life orders for teens

Keir Starmer rules out whole-life order for Southport killer Axel Rudakubana due to international law

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is understood to be considering fleeing Europe

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'set to flee Europe' and 'considering plastic surgery' to hide identity

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket holder wins £83 million EuroMillions jackpot - as Brits urged to check their numbers

Linda Nolan was 'laughing and joking' at the end of her life, her sister has said

Coleen Nolan reveals Linda Nolan's heartbreaking final words before her death as loved ones prepare to say goodbye

Conservatives push to ban phones in schools

Tories push for school phone ban as parents fear for children's wellbeing - amid concerns teachers ignoring guidance

Jason Hoganson walking free from HM Prison Durham

Actor found guilty of assaulting ex-partner just one day after walking free from jail under early release scheme

NatWest is closing more of its branches

NatWest to close 53 more branches this year - is your local affected?

Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison

'Always looking over his shoulder': Axel Rudakubana to be 'number 1 target' in jail, top prison officer warns

Samuel McGregor

Met Police officer convicted of rape after 'vile' attack

Axel Rudakubana

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana received NHS mental treatment for years but 'stopped engaging', hospital says

US President Donald Trump chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in 2017

Putin says he's ready to meet with Trump to discuss Ukraine war - but is waiting for US to make a move

Tom Kember

Man who googled 'Can I get done for abusing baby' jailed for 21 years after newborn left with life-long disabilities

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

Kimberlee Singler. Colorado Springs Police Dept.

Colorado mum accused of drugging and killing two of her children before 'fleeing' to UK can be extradited, court rules
Police were called to Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in her 80s

Joey Barton at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where the former footballer is accused of assaulting his wife Georgia Barton. Picture date: Friday January 24, 2025.

Joey Barton 'shoved wife to the floor and kicked her in the head during drunken row' as 'children slept upstairs'
Princess Kate has taken a keen interest in the scheme which assess how babies interact with their environment

Kate ‘delighted’ at expansion of treasured baby behaviour trial across NHS

Mother jailed for 10 year after four sons died in house blaze ‘surrounded by rubbish' while she 'went out shopping'

Mother jailed for 10 years after four sons died in house blaze while she 'went out shopping'
Anderstown, west Belfast

Miracle moment lucky home owner dodges flyaway roof tile as Storm Eowyn brings hurricane-force winds to UK
Detectives release CCTV in hunt three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead

CCTV released in hunt for three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead
Dylan Thomas, left, has been jailed for life for the murder of William Bush

Pie fortune heir jailed for 19 years for stabbing his best friend to death in 'barbaric' attack
The sentence was passed in Rudakubana's absence, with the judge declaring: "I will not continue to have these proceedings disrupted”

Southport child killer Axel Rudakubana to have sentence reviewed amid concerns it is 'unduly lenient'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News