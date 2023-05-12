Animal Rising protesters stage vigil outside Met HQ as group accuses force of 'murdering' dogs shot by cops

Hundreds of animal rights activists gathered outside Scotland Yard to stage a vigil for two dogs shot dead by Met officers last Sunday. Picture: Instagram/@animal.rising / GoFundMe / social media

By Chris Samuel

Hundreds of animal rights activists gathered outside Scotland Yard to stage a vigil for two dogs shot dead by Met officers, as they accused police of "murdering" the pets.

Around 200 members of campaign group Animal Rising, who stormed the track at the Grand National last month, attended the protest outside the Met headquarters on Thursday evening.

Animal Rising co-founder Dan Kidby said: "The police have continued to act out of line with their job to serve and protect us all - now resulting in the shooting of two beautiful dogs, who hours before were happy and full of life.

"We're here tonight to show that, as a community, we will stand together, and be peaceful and defiant in the face of injustice."

He added: "We stand with the communities disproportionately affected by increased police powers, we stand with the nonviolent protesters from Just Stop Oil and Republic arrested without reason last weekend, and we stand with everyone saddened and outraged by the murder of two dogs in Poplar on Sunday.

"We believe a kinder and better world is possible."

Officers shot the dogs - named Millions and Marshall - after being called to a report of a woman being attacked by a dog at about 5pm on Sunday in Limehouse.

They were dispatched to Commercial Road "where the aggressive behaviour of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them".

Shocking footage shows the dogs being shot by the police by Regent's Canal.

Officers are shown holding off their owner Louie Turnbull, who shouts and pleads at them as he holds the two animals by a canal in Tower Hamlets.

Hundreds gathered outside the Met headquarters on Thursday. Picture: Instagram/@animal.rising

The dogs bark during the confrontation before one is shot dead by an officer.

Mr Turnbull was tased by police, and was later arrested and charged with being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

The force has since cleared two officers of misconduct over the incident.

Protesters attended the candle-lit event with cards paying tribute to Marshall and Millions. Picture: Instagram/@animal.rising

Footage emerged online after the incident of Mr Turnbull hugging and kissing the two dogs as they sit calmly on a Circle Line Tube train.

A fundraiser for Mr Turnbull says the killing was "barbaric" and claims that the dogs were under control.

The page's creator, named only as Ezel, said: "Yes, these dogs are barking and reacting to the police, but any normal dog would do the same when being approached by multiple armed, vocal people in uniform, surrounding them in such a threatening manner."

A video shows Mr Turnbull sat with the dogs. Picture: GoFundMe

The Met said the animals were "destroyed" because they posed a "significant threat to police officers".

In one clip, a distressed witness can be heard shouting "why would you shoot the dog?"

A woman who saw the shooting told The Mirror: "It didn't seem proportionate. It is beyond belief.

"It was so shocking. I didn't realise it was a proper gun until the dogs were just lying completely out on the ground. There was blood coming out of them.

The Met was approached for comment on the vigil, and directed LBC to a statement released on Tuesday about Mr Turnbull being charged with dangerous dog offences.