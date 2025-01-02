Ice warnings issued across UK as Met Office warns three days of snow set to fall over the weekend

2 January 2025, 11:08 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 11:53

Most of England, Wales and southern Scotland to see snowfall in first weekend of 2025
Most of England, Wales and southern Scotland to see snowfall in first weekend of 2025. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

A fresh wave of ice warnings are in force across much of the UK - as the Met Office warns of plummeting temperatures ahead of three days of snow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new Met Office warnings will be in place from 5pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday, covering areas of the north west of England, parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Difficult travel conditions are expected ahead of three days of snow, with the Met Office warning conditions are set to affect most of Britain.

A second warning for snow and ice remains in place from 4pm today, covering areas of north east Scotland.

Temperatures are set to fall across the UK during the first weekend of 2025, with approximately 5cm of snow due to fall across parts of the Midlands, Wales and northern England.

The Wales and the Pennines could see as much as 20-30cm over high ground.

Forecasters have cautioned that some people could experience power cuts, with a 45 hour alert starting on Saturday.

UK Weather. Aberdeen, overnight snowfall across Scotland. Credit Paul Glendell
UK Weather. Aberdeen, overnight snowfall across Scotland. Credit Paul Glendell. Picture: Alamy

For those who intend to travel despite the current wintry weather, both the Met Office and National Rail issued alerts to remind Britons to plan ahead if on the move on Thursday.

Difficult driving conditions should be expected, particularly within areas under a yellow weather warning.

Allowing extra time is also advised, with delays, diversions, or hampered conditions likely for road users.

For those using public transport, passengers are advised to check any timetables and services before setting out in case of delays or cancellations due to inclement weather.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued cold weather health alerts on Thursday across England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8.

A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Read More: Hunt for terror cell linked to New Orleans attack after ISIS flag found in truck used to plough into crowds

Read More: Three-day snow warning for almost all of England and Wales this weekend as Brits also battered by wind and rain

Some people will have challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18C, leading to more risk to vulnerable people.

Temperatures were forecast to drop on Wednesday evening and could reach minus 7C or minus 8C in Scotland overnight, and the maximum temperatures on Thursday are expected to be low- to mid-single figures, the Met Office said.

Marco Petagna, senior Met Office meteorologist, said: "Most roads will be treated, there's a chance on untreated roads that ice will still be an issue.

"On Friday I think we will see further snow and ice warnings issued."

The three-day yellow warning for snow covers almost all of England and Wales, and parts of Scotland this weekend as the Met Office warned that rural communities could become cut off.

Schools could potentially be closed and there is a chance of power cuts and road closures as well as delays and cancellations to flights and trains, the forecaster said.

A yellow warning is in place from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers all regions of England other than the South West, the majority of Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

A yellow warning for snow will be in place until Monday morning
A yellow warning for snow will be in place until Monday morning. Picture: The Met Office

About 5cm of snow is expected widely across the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales and/or the Pennines, the forecaster added.

Thursday will otherwise be fine and dry for most, the Met Office reports, although the temperature will feel much colder than the true mercury figure.

The chill will continue into Friday.

With the end of the week comes the threat of overnight ice extending south as far as the South West of England.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "At the moment we've issued a very large snow warning for Saturday until Monday but it doesn't mean that everywhere within that warning could see snow, it's just a heads-up there could be some impacts."

An imminent cold snap will bring the Government's decision to limit the winter fuel allowance to only the poorest pensioners "into sharp relief", Age UK director Caroline Abrahams has said.

Ms Abrahams said the charity had already been contacted by older people "worrying about what to do when this moment arrived".

"We urge older people to do everything they can to stay warm, even if that means risking spending more on their heating than they feel they can afford," she said.

"The energy companies are under an obligation to help if you are struggling and there may be support available from your local council too.

"Better that than to jeopardise your health."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Father-of-two on the run over indefinite prison sentence - as fugitive appeals to justice secretary to intervene

Father-of-two on the run over indefinite prison sentence appeals to justice secretary to intervene

A man next to her repeatedly told her to 'calm down' as she ripped off her own wig

Shocking moment TV boss is restrained for hurling drink and wig at flight attendant after being refused alcohol

New York Police Department chief of patrol Philip Rivera, centre, during a press conference in New York

10 people wounded in shooting outside New York City nightclub

Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. The British rapper's real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior.

British rapper Stormzy banned from driving for nine months

The sun sets over a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis

Israeli air strikes kill at least 18 in Gaza

Two of the victims who were killed in the New Orleans attack; Nicole Perez and Reggie Hunter

Former college football star, aspiring nurse and a deli manager: Who were the victims of the New Orleans attack?

Pictured: Tesla Cybertruck bomber identified following explosion outside Trump's Vegas hotel

Pictured: Tesla Cybertruck bomber identified following explosion outside Trump's Vegas hotel

Agnes Keleti

Oldest living Olympic medal winner Agnes Keleti dies aged 103

Hunt for terror cell involved in New Orleans attack - as police discover bombshell link to Cybertruck explosion

New Orleans attack ‘could be linked’ to Cybertruck explosion - as police probe military connection

Police investigators work at the site of the shooting in Cetinje

Gunman who killed at least 12 people in Montenegro shooting kills himself

Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove into a crowd of revellers before exiting his car and opening fire

New Orleans attack: Everything we know about suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar

A man reacts in grief as the body of a child is brought to hospital following an air strike

Three children among 10 killed by Israeli air strike in Gaza Strip

New Orleans Car Into Crowd

Biden: Islamic State-inspired driver expressed desire to kill

Trump Hotel-Fire-Las Vegas

Firework mortars and gas cannisters inside Tesla that exploded in Las Vegas

South Korea Martial Law

Impeached South Korean president issues defiant message

Sheila Fox

Mystery over woman who vanished more than 50 years ago finally solved - as she's found alive and well

Latest News

See more Latest News

New Orleans Car Into Crowd

US army veteran kills 15 in New Year’s Eve ‘terror attack’

Emergency service vehicles form a security barrier to keep other vehicles out of the French Quarter after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street

What we know about vehicle attack in New Orleans that killed at least 15

Police block the area after a vehicle caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas

One person dies when Cybertruck catches fire and explodes outside Trump hotel

The incident happened on Staithes Road in Preston

Two teens killed and three others fighting for their lives after New Year's Day horror crash
Montenegro Shooting

Montenegro police search for gunman after shooting rampage

One person has been killed after a Tesla truck exploded outside Donald Trump's Vegas hotel

Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump's Vegas hotel in 'terror attack'

Emergency services at the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd in New Orleans

Driver ‘hell-bent on carnage’ kills 10 and injures 33 in New Orleans

Meghan Markle has returned to social media

Meghan Markle makes surprise return to Instagram as she teases 2025 projects

At least 15 people have died in New Orleans after a car hit a crowd of people

Hunt for terror cell linked to New Orleans attack after ISIS flag found in truck used to plough into crowds
HMS Somerset seen returning on New Year's Eve

Royal Navy recalls 200 sailors on Christmas Day to shadow Russian warships

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News