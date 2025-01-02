Ice warnings issued across UK as Met Office warns three days of snow set to fall over the weekend

Most of England, Wales and southern Scotland to see snowfall in first weekend of 2025. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

A fresh wave of ice warnings are in force across much of the UK - as the Met Office warns of plummeting temperatures ahead of three days of snow.

The new Met Office warnings will be in place from 5pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday, covering areas of the north west of England, parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Difficult travel conditions are expected ahead of three days of snow, with the Met Office warning conditions are set to affect most of Britain.

A second warning for snow and ice remains in place from 4pm today, covering areas of north east Scotland.

Temperatures are set to fall across the UK during the first weekend of 2025, with approximately 5cm of snow due to fall across parts of the Midlands, Wales and northern England.

The Wales and the Pennines could see as much as 20-30cm over high ground.

Forecasters have cautioned that some people could experience power cuts, with a 45 hour alert starting on Saturday.

UK Weather. Aberdeen, overnight snowfall across Scotland. Credit Paul Glendell. Picture: Alamy

For those who intend to travel despite the current wintry weather, both the Met Office and National Rail issued alerts to remind Britons to plan ahead if on the move on Thursday.

Difficult driving conditions should be expected, particularly within areas under a yellow weather warning.

Allowing extra time is also advised, with delays, diversions, or hampered conditions likely for road users.

For those using public transport, passengers are advised to check any timetables and services before setting out in case of delays or cancellations due to inclement weather.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued cold weather health alerts on Thursday across England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8.

A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Some people will have challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18C, leading to more risk to vulnerable people.

A chilly day for all today, with wintry showers grazing northern and eastern coasts ❄️



Dry and bright elsewhere though, with plenty of sunshine bringing apricity amidst the cold air ☀️ pic.twitter.com/yKod0wXt1k — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2025

Temperatures were forecast to drop on Wednesday evening and could reach minus 7C or minus 8C in Scotland overnight, and the maximum temperatures on Thursday are expected to be low- to mid-single figures, the Met Office said.

Marco Petagna, senior Met Office meteorologist, said: "Most roads will be treated, there's a chance on untreated roads that ice will still be an issue.

"On Friday I think we will see further snow and ice warnings issued."

The three-day yellow warning for snow covers almost all of England and Wales, and parts of Scotland this weekend as the Met Office warned that rural communities could become cut off.

Schools could potentially be closed and there is a chance of power cuts and road closures as well as delays and cancellations to flights and trains, the forecaster said.

A yellow warning is in place from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers all regions of England other than the South West, the majority of Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

A yellow warning for snow will be in place until Monday morning. Picture: The Met Office

About 5cm of snow is expected widely across the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales and/or the Pennines, the forecaster added.

Thursday will otherwise be fine and dry for most, the Met Office reports, although the temperature will feel much colder than the true mercury figure.

The chill will continue into Friday.

With the end of the week comes the threat of overnight ice extending south as far as the South West of England.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "At the moment we've issued a very large snow warning for Saturday until Monday but it doesn't mean that everywhere within that warning could see snow, it's just a heads-up there could be some impacts."

An imminent cold snap will bring the Government's decision to limit the winter fuel allowance to only the poorest pensioners "into sharp relief", Age UK director Caroline Abrahams has said.

Ms Abrahams said the charity had already been contacted by older people "worrying about what to do when this moment arrived".

"We urge older people to do everything they can to stay warm, even if that means risking spending more on their heating than they feel they can afford," she said.

"The energy companies are under an obligation to help if you are struggling and there may be support available from your local council too.

"Better that than to jeopardise your health."