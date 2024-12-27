Eurostar travel chaos as hundreds of passengers stuck in the Channel Tunnel for nearly three hours

27 December 2024, 13:25 | Updated: 27 December 2024, 13:47

Eurostar trains in St Pancras's station
Eurostar trains in St Pancras's station. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Chaos struck the Eurostar today as hundreds of passengers had to be evacuated from a train after it became stuck in the Channel Tunnel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, around 800 passengers were stuck in the tunnel for several hours before being evacuated to Calais.

The train had been making its way to Paris when it broke down, with one disgruntled traveller telling the Independent they were expected to arrive in the French capital four and a half hours late.

Writing on social media, Eurostar said the train had suffered a "technical issue."

It added: "Service update: Train 9080 had a technical issue this morning.

Brits brace for 'wet and windy' New Year's Eve as some parts of UK to be hit with snow

Passengers waiting in line at Eurostar customer services desk in St Pancras International station, central London.
Passengers waiting in line at Eurostar customer services desk in St Pancras International station, central London. Picture: Alamy

"This train is now running at reduced speed to Calais where passengers will be transferred to another Eurostar train to continue their journey to Paris. Thank you for your understanding and our apologies for the delay."

While LeShuttle added: “The technical issue with a Eurostar train in the Tunnel has been resolved. Services are now operating normally.

"LeShuttle services may still experience some delays as we return to full capacity. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience."

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, this morning, freelance journalist Gaby Koppel said: "I'm on the first @EurostarUK train out of London heading for Paris. We've been stationary in the tunnel for 2hrs now, and have been told that we'll be going again in 15 minutes."

Later, she wrote: "#Eurostarchaos just leaving Lille. It is now six and a half hours since we left London and we haven't reached Paris yet. I've missed my rendezvous house with the surrealism exhibition at @CentrePompidou but have had a pretty surreal train journey instead."

Another fuming passenger wrote: “What a mess. We were trapped for hours and hours in a tunnel. No idea of when we were go get out.

“Now transferred to another train and literally missing out entire day in Paris. Do better Eurostar. Communicate with your paying customers.”

The train is expected to arrive at 3:20pm rather than its original arrival time of 9:20am.

Trains across London St Pancras are running between 30 and 70 minutes delayed today, as thousands travel ahead of the New Year.

Azerbaijan Airlines has blamed 'external interference'

Azerbaijan Airlines blames 'external interference' for plane crash that killed 38 people

A row has erupted over Reform UK's claims about membership

Nigel Farage threatens to sue Kemi Badenoch amid membership 'fakery' row as Reform boss brands claims 'disgusting'

Dick's Lane in Ormskirk.

A man has been arrested over a hit-and-run collision which killed a cyclist

Sebastian Zapeta

Man indicted in burning death of woman on New York City subway train

The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190

Ukrainian drone attack under way before Azerbaijani plane crash – aviation chief

Kamal Adwan hospital following airstrikes on Thursday

Israel raids and burns one of Gaza’s last remaining hospitals, forcing patients and staff to remove clothes

Nasa's Parker probe is passing within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface

NASA spacecraft makes history as it survives closest-ever approach to the sun

The Royals at Sandringham

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Kippax High Street, near Leeds

Girl, 7, left with life-changing injuries after quad bike crashes into telegraph pole as boy, 16, arrested

More than 150,000 migrants have arrived in the UK

More than 150,000 migrants have crossed Channel to UK in last seven years

Israel Palestinians Gaza

Israeli troops burn Gaza hospital after forcibly removing staff and patients

Nick Starmer died aged 60.

Keir Starmer pays tribute to 'wonderful' brother who died on Boxing Day after cancer battle

Tributes outside the Zhuhai People’s Fitness Plaza after the crash (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Chinese man sentenced to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd

High winds batter much of the UK this weekend

Brits brace for 'wet and windy' New Year's Eve as some parts of UK to be hit with snow

The house on Carterford Drive before it burned down.

Norfolk woman found dead after Boxing day horror house fire

Ex-Suzuki Motor Corp chairman Osamu Suzuki (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)

Former Japanese car company boss Osamu Suzuki dies aged 94

Interior of Warrington open prison (L), David Gauke (R)

Keep more convicts in open prisons to slash reoffending, sentencing tsar David Gauke says amid overcrowding crisis
Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Airliner Crash

Azerbaijan’s flag carrier suspends flights to more Russian cities after crash

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israeli air strikes on Yemen to continue 'until the job is done' despite injury to WHO crew member
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder after four pedestrians hit by car in Shaftesbury Avenue on Christmas Day
Yemen Israel

Houthi rebels fire missile at Israel hours after airstrikes on Yemen airport

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (S’ren Stache/dpa via AP)

Germany’s president dissolves parliament ahead of February election

The victim reported being approached by two unknown men

Two men arrested over alleged rape of man, 19, in Brighton city centre

The famous faces we lost in 2024

A-list singers, actors, sports stars and politicians: Remembering some of the famous faces we lost in 2024
Laura Brumpton shared her disconcerting hot dog experience

Family left fuming after being charged £618 for two hot dogs at popular Christmas market

New reports point to Russian involvement in the plane crash.

Russia 'denied emergency landing' to Azerbaijan Airlines plane and 'jammed GPS system' before crash

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham

Royals attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham as hundreds gather to greet King Charles and family

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

