Brits brace for 'wet and windy' New Year's Eve as some parts of UK to be hit with snow

High winds batter much of the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Brits have been warned to brace for a “wet and windy” New Year’s Eve, with some parts of the UK even expecting snow.

Revellers should expect “potentially disruptive” weather next week, as the mild Christmas conditions turn wet and windy, the Met Office has said.

"It looks like there could be some wet and rather windy weather, particularly across Scotland," Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.

Some places in the Scottish highlands could even see snow as the New Year is ushered in.

The Met Office’s forecast for next week reads: ”An erratic change from the mild and largely settled conditions of the past few days is expected.

“Rain, stronger winds and some snow already across Scotland may on Tuesday become more severe and start to push southwards through the middle part of next week, bringing a chance of snow to other parts of the UK, along with colder conditions more widely.

“A period of more settled weather then seems probable later next week, with a gradual recovery in temperatures to nearer average for the time of year, perhaps even mild. Beyond this, a fairly changeable picture is most likely although confidence in details is, as usual at this range, very low. Wettest/windiest weather in the north and west, whilst the south and east will probably remain more settled overall.”

This change comes after what the Met Office described as a “remarkably mild” Christmas.

Speaking on Christmas Eve, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan described it as a “green Christmas.”

He said: "Great news if you do have travel plans over the next few days, no weather warnings are expected, no disruptive weather - but, as I say, not great news if you want a festive feel and certainly no snow or frost on the way.

"Certainly no snow expected anywhere in the UK - so it will be a green Christmas."

Christmas Eve's mild temperatures peaked with 15.2C at Cassley in Sutherland, northern Scotland, while the lowest temperature recorded was 3.5C in Wattisham, Suffolk.