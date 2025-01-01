Breaking News

Suspect in deadly New Orleans terror attack identified as FBI confirms ISIS flag found in truck used to slam into crowd

At least ten people have died in New Orleans after a car hit a crowd of people. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The suspect in the deadly New Orleans terror attack has been identified.

At least ten people died and 35 more were injured the attack in the US city of New Orleans, as a man drove a car into a New Year's crowd before opening fire.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas.

Jabbar was in a rented Ford pickup truck and had an ISIS flag in the vehicle, the FBI said.

He is not believed to be "solely responsible" for the attack, FBI assistant special agent in charge Alethea Duncan said.

"We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates," she said, appealing for help from the public.

Two police officers were among those who were shot in the attack, which took place near the popular Bourbon Street, in the French Quarter, at around 3.15am local time (9.15am UK time).

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the attack was "terror" in a press conference, and the FBI later said they were investigating the attack as a terrorist incident.

A senior police officer said the attack was "very intentional" and the perpetrator was "hell-bent" on creating "carnage". Some 300 police officers were at the scene during the attack.

Two improvised explosive devices were found at the scene, the FBI agent told reporters.

The attacker died after shooting at police, the FBI later confirmed.

A handgun and an AR-style rifle were recovered from the scene, an official told the AP news agency.

Police the morning after the attack in New Orleans. Picture: Getty

Eyewitnesses who were on Bourbon Street at the time of the attack told of their hair-raising near miss.

NPR reporter Drew Hawkins, who spoke to them, told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: “The way they described it is they were walking down Bourbon Street, it was just after 3 in the morning, and they heard what sounded like crashing sounds behind them.

"They turn around and a white pickup truck speeding down the roads around the barricades and they actually managed to jump out of the way into an alcove - just in time for the truck to zoom by and miss them."

Police cordon off the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1. Picture: Getty

The city's emergency preparedness body said earlier that staff were "currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.

"There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by [emergency services] and 10 fatalities.

"Public safety partners are responding on scene."

Officials also warned people to stay away from the area where the incident took place.

"There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street," officials said. "Get yourself away from the area.

Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Picture: Alamy

Videos reportedly taken from the scene that are circulating on social media show multiple people on the ground.

Gunfire can be heard in the background, with people seen running from the scene.

Large crowds were expected in the southern US city for New Year's celebrations and for a highly anticipated college football game.

Local media reported that the street had been shut down as police investigate.

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry said he was "praying for all the victims and first responders on scene".

He added: "A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.

"Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area."

Eyewitness Nicole Mowrer said: "We were pretty, pretty close to where it started.

She added: "Once it was past us, we did hear gunfire, saw police running that direction.

"Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of — several people who had been hit, [we] wanted to see what we could do to help."

Vehicle ploughs into crowd in New Orleans. Picture: Getty

Responding to the attack, President Joe Biden said: "I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury.

"I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.

"I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share.

"In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday.

"There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities."

On Truth Social, Donald Trump said: "When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true.

"The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before.

"Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department.

"The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!"