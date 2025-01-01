Donald Trump slams New Orleans attack as 'act of pure evil' after car ploughs into New Year's crowd killing 10

1 January 2025, 16:43 | Updated: 1 January 2025, 17:09

Trump called the attack an act of pure evil
Trump called the attack an act of pure evil. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has slammed the New Orleans terror attack, which saw a man drive a car into a New Year's crowd before opening fire, as an 'act of pure evil'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The driver, who was in a pick-up truck, was "hell-bent on carnage", officials said, as he sped through a crowd of pedestrians.

At least 10 people died and 35 more were injured in the attack, which took place near the popular Bourbon Street, in the French Quarter.

The incident happened at around 3.15am local time (9.15am UK time), with two police officers among those who were shot.

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the attack was "terror" in a press conference, with the FBI later confirming that they were investigating it as a terrorist incident.

Responding to the attack on Truth Social, Donald Trump said: "When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true.

"The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before.

"Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department.

"The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!"

Read more: 'Hell-bent on carnage': 10 dead and 35 hurt in New Orleans terror attack after driver slams into crowd and opens fire

Read more: Five killed in New Year chaos in Germany, as dozens of police officers injured and hundreds of suspects arrested

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he has been "continually briefed" on the incident throughout the day.

A White House statement read: "I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury.

"I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind. 

"I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. 

"In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday.

"There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

HMS Somerset seen returning on New Year's Eve

Royal Navy recalls 200 sailors on Christmas Day to shadow Russian warships

Emergency services at the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd in New Orleans

Driver ‘hell-bent on carnage’ kills 10 and injures 30 in New Orleans

Then-Estonian President Arnold Ruutel listens to a speech during the Vilnius Conference 2006 in Lithuania

Former Estonian president Arnold Ruutel dies aged 96

Five people were killed by the fireworks in Berlin

Five killed in New Year chaos in Germany, as dozens of police officers injured and hundreds of suspects arrested

Mourners wait to pay tribute to the plane crash victims at a memorial altar at Muan International Airport in South Korea

Families of South Korean plane crash victims visit site for memorial service

Police officers stand guard in Berlin after emergency services workers were attacked with fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations

German government condemns New Year’s Eve violence after hundreds of arrests

A major incident has been declared by Greater Manchester Police

Severe flooding in north-west England as 'major incident' declared after huge downpour

Emergency services at the scene after a car drove into a crowd in Bourbon Street, New Orleans

10 dead, 30 injured after car ploughs into crowd in New Orleans

A snow warning has been issued for almost all of England and Wales

Three-day snow warning for almost all of England and Wales this weekend as Brits also battered by wind and rain

Pope Francis presides over New Year's Day Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

Pope’s New Year’s Day message calls for commitment to protect life

The Lakhta Centre in St Petersburg, HQ of Russian energy giant Gazprom

Ukraine halts transit of Russian gas to Europe after pre-war deal expires

At least ten people have died in New Orleans after a car hit a crowd of people

'Hell-bent on carnage': 10 dead and 35 hurt in New Orleans terror attack after driver slams into crowd and opens fire

Exclusive
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson shares frustration after 'not being allowed to get on London bus' by driver

File photo of police officers

'Machete brawl' outside central London Tube station in front of New Year's revellers, with one man rushed to hospital

A woman tries to clean her flooded tent after heavy overnight rain at a refugee camp in in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza as war grinds into new year with no end in sight

A man was shoved in front of a New York subway train on Tuesday

Horror as New York subway passenger pushed in front of train in 'random' attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

New Year’s Day New York

The world welcomes 2025 with light shows, embraces and ice plunges

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by the RNLI Dover Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2024.

Channel migrant crossings soar by 25% in 2024 in deadliest year ever, as Labour push to 'smash' smuggling gangs
Police at the scene of the incident in Nelson, New Zealand

Driver runs down two New Zealand police officers on foot patrol

Strong weather is causing disruption in the UK on New Year's Day

London's New Year's Day parade delayed amid high winds, as over 100 flood warnings issued across the UK
Harry Chandler at the 82nd Pearl Harbour Remembrance Day ceremony in December 2023

US Navy medic who survived Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbour dies at 103

Energy bills are set to rise

Energy prices rise as millions of Brits urged to send meter readings - with warnings of more pain to come this year
People around the world have rung in the New Year

New Year's celebrations across the world: Festivities around the globe as revellers welcome in 2025
Georgia Politics

Germany, France and Poland condemn violence in Georgia

Film-Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni alleging harassment and smear campaign

Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations.

Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News