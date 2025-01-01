At least ten dead and 30 injured after car slams into New Year's crowd in New Orleans

1 January 2025, 11:20 | Updated: 1 January 2025, 11:49

At least ten people have died in New Orleans after a car hit a crowd of people
At least ten people have died in New Orleans after a car hit a crowd of people. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

At least ten people have died and 30 more have been injured in the US city of New Orleans after a car slammed into a New Year's crowd.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident is said to have taken place near the popular Bourbon Street, in the French Quarter of the Louisiana city, at around 3.15 am local time (9.15 am UK time).

US outlet CBS reported eyewitness accounts of a car driving into a crowd of people before opening fire. The witnesses said police fired back. This has not been confirmed officially.

The city's emergency preparedness body said staff were "currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.

"There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by [emergency services] and 10 fatalities. 

"Public safety partners are responding on scene."

Officials also warned people to stay away from the area where the incident took place.

"There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street," officials said. "Get yourself away from the area."

Read more: Triple shooting in London leaves woman dead and two men injured as murder probe launched

Read more: Biden, Trump and Obama lead tributes to former US President Jimmy Carter following death, aged 100

Videos reportedly taken from the scene that are circulating on social media show multiple people on the ground.

Gunfire can be heard in the background, with people seen running from the scene.

Large crowds were expected in the southern US city for New Year's celebrations and for a highly anticipated college football game.

Local media reported that the street had been shut down as police investigate.

More follows.

