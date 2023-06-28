Former boss of police watchdog 'sexually abused 14-year-old girl' at sports centre, court hears

Lockwood denies nine charges against him. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The former boss of the police watchdog is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl at a sports centre, a court has been told.

Michael Lockwood has indicated not guilty pleas to three counts of rape and six counts of indecent assault against a teenage girl in the 1980s.

The 64-year-old quit as the Independent Office for Police Conduct's director general in December after a police investigation into him emerged.

Prosecutor Mark Langan told Westminster Magistrates' Court the alleged offences took place at a sports centre in Humberside where Lockwood worked part-time as a lifeguard.

He was aged 25 and 26 during that time.

Lockwood denies the accusations against him. Picture: Alamy

Lockwood, a former chief executive of the London Borough of Harrow, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was the first director general of the IOPC when it replaced a former agency, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, in 2018.

The IOPC investigates serious allegations made against forces, including deaths following police actions.

Westminster Magistrates Court was told about the charges Lockwood faces. Picture: Alamy

Each force handles the bulk of the complaints made against its officers but the IOPC handles the most important cases.

It also covers bodies like the National Crime Agency and HMRC.

The IOPC said previously: "Mr Lockwood was IOPC director general from 2018 to 2022, but as a Crown appointee, not employed by the IOPC.

"As criminal proceedings are active, we are unable to comment any further."

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial starting July 26.