Ex-head of police watchdog the IOPC charged with raping girl under 16 in 1980s

Lockwood will appear at Hull Magistrates Court later this month. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The former head of the police watchdog has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 16.

Michael Lockwood, who quit his job as director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in December, has also been charged with six counts of indecent assault as well as three rape offences.

The 64-year-old had left the role when a police investigation into a historical allegation emerged.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between October 1985 and March 1986.

He will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on June 28.

Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Mr Lockwood has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16, alleged to have been committed during the 1980s.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Lockwood are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

The IOPC investigates serious allegations made against forces, including deaths following police actions.

Each force handles the bulk of the complaints made against its officers but the IOPC handles the most important cases.

It also covers bodies like the National Crime Agency and HMRC.

The IOPC said: "Mr Lockwood was IOPC director general from 2018 to 2022, but as a Crown appointee, not employed by the IOPC.

"As criminal proceedings are active, we are unable to comment any further."