Israel launches airstrikes on Beirut after bombs in Gaza killed 19 inside mosque ahead of October 7 anniversary

6 October 2024, 23:07 | Updated: 6 October 2024, 23:59

Israel has intensified airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon as it is set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre which sparked the war in the Middle East that now threatens to spiral out of control.
Israel has intensified airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon as it is set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre which sparked the war in the Middle East that now threatens to spiral out of control. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Israel has intensified airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon as it is set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre which sparked the war in the Middle East that now threatens to spiral out of control.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahead of the anniversary, Israel increased bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Palestinian officials said one strike on a mosque killed at least 19 people.

The strike hit a mosque sheltering displaced people near the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, the hospital said in a statement.

Read more: Final flight to leave Lebanon for UK tomorrow as Brits urged to get out immediately

Read more: IDF 'kills 440 Hezbollah members in first days of invasion' as army warns of October 7 anniversary attack

New strikes began in the Beirut suburbs late Sunday.

The war has widened to include the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in recent weeks - with Israel also vowing to strike back against Iran after a largely-foiled ballistic missile attack on Tuesday.

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). Picture: Alamy
Israeli attacks on Gaza continue
Israeli attacks on Gaza continue. Picture: Getty

Israel is still battling Hamas in Gaza nearly a year after its October 7 attack, and has opened a new front against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has been trading fire with Israel along the border since the war in Gaza began.

Iran-allied militant groups in Syria, Iraq and Yemen have all launched long-distance strikes on Israel.

The widening conflict risks further drawing in the United States, which has provided crucial military and diplomatic support to Israel.

Caller on how 'tough' the conversation around Gaza has been over the last year

The Israeli military says it conducted precise strikes on Hamas terrorists.

In Gaza, an Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the hospital morgue.

Hospital records showed that the 19 dead were all men.

Another two men were critically wounded, the hospital said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment about the strike on the mosque.

The latest strikes add to the mounting Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which is now nearing 42,000 according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths, however many of those killed so far have included large swathes of women and children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christopher Ciccone (left) died on Sunday

Madonna's younger brother dead at 63 - weeks after star lost stepmother

Police have launched an appeal for a sick vandal who was filmed desecrating a memorial to the victims of the October 7 massacre - just days before the world marks the anniversary of the attack.

Police launch hunt for sick vandal who damaged memorial to October 7 victims just days before anniversary

Hamas's military has been defeated, Israel's army chief has said in a statement as IDF turns focus to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

IDF chief says Hamas is 'defeated' as Israel turns focus to Hezbollah after year of war in Gaza

A Tunisian voter casts her ballot at a polling station

Tunisians vote in third presidential election since Arab Spring

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon on eve of October 7 anniversary

Paramilitary soldiers stand near the site of an explosion outside Karachi Airport

Two dead and eight injured in massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan

Sir Keir Starmer says that Brits must "stand with the Jewish community" as he reiterated calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon before world gets set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire as world marks anniversary of October 7 massacre which sparked war

Boris Johnson says the Conservatives had an "outbreak of irrationality" when he was forced to quit as leader and Prime Minister.

Tories had 'outbreak of irrationality when they got rid of me as PM', Boris Johnson says

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats on the day that four people, including a two-year-old boy, died in the strait.

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel yesterday - as a two-year-old boy and three adults dead in double tragedy

A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing Tropical Storm Milton off the coast of Mexico

Hurricane Milton grows stronger as it heads towards Florida

A close-up of Christopher Ciccone

Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, dies aged 63

An aerial view of the village of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia following a landslide

International rescuers arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor

'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river

A damaged house behind fragments of a Russian military plane that was shot down on the outskirts of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Man dies as Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

Iain Dale questions the goverment's actions over their first 100 days

93 days in and the government already runs the risk of cementing their reputation as 'divided, incompetent and on the take'
The disgraced surgeon is in prison for undertaking 'unapproved' procedures on cancer patients

Disgraced breast surgeon jailed for ‘unnecessary’ procedures on over 1,000 patients to be stripped of £1m pension

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Cartmell's parents have paid tribute to their son

'The best boy that anyone could wish for': Parents pay tribute to son, 8, who died after gun went off in farm tragedy
Pope Francis waves from his studio window

Pope names 21 new cardinals, cementing mark on prelates who will elect successor

Sue Gray has resigned

Sue Gray quits role as Starmer's chief of staff after position risked becoming 'distraction' to Government
This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

Brits face 'heavy rain' and 'strong wind' as aftermath of Hurricane Kirk set to hit UK

Sue Gray Attends The Covid Inquiry In Belfast

Labour minister sidesteps questions on future for Sue Gray as rumours swirl over dismissal

Several wallabies have been spotted in Nottinghamshire

Multiple wild wallabies spotted in Nottinghamshire prompts wildlife experts to ask public to report new sightings
appea;

Appeal to trace owner of emaciated dog who's 'never felt grass under her feet' and abandoned in faeces-strewn crate
The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life bailed
Rachel Reeves (L), Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer applaud as Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Seven million workers to receive sick pay 'from their first day of work' under new Labour plans
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Elon Musk makes first appearance at Trump rally with dire words

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit