'It can be anyone's child': Mother of murdered Jermaine Cools knife crime plea as killer Marques Walker is jailed for life

9 May 2023, 18:13

The mother of murdered teen Jermaine Cools has made an emotional plea to tackle knife crime, saying "it can be anyone&squot;s child" as her son&squot;s killer was jailed for life at the Old Bailey.
The mother of murdered teen Jermaine Cools has made an emotional plea to tackle knife crime, saying "it can be anyone's child" as her son's killer was jailed for life at the Old Bailey. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Met Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

The mother of murdered teen Jermaine Cools has made an emotional plea to tackle knife crime, saying "it can be anyone's child" as her son's killer was jailed for life at the Old Bailey.

Lorraine Dudek's unarmed 14-year-old son Jermaine was fatally stabbed with a machete in Croydon, south London, on November 18 2021.

Jermaine became the youngest fatality involving knife crime in the capital that year, with his 16-year-old killer, Marques Walker, now facing a life sentence.

Speaking with LBC, Jermaine's father, Julius Cools, said there was "a missed opportunity" when it came to police stopping Walker before he killed.

Jermaine Cools' father speaks to LBC

"I feel like had it been addressed earlier, he may not have had the opportunity to go out there and kill my son, and I feel like this is something that's increasingly being seen of young males being caught with knives, released back onto the street, and then they go forward to kill somebody," he added.

During the case, the Old Bailey heard how Marques had a history of carrying deadly weapons and had been on bail for carrying a Zombie knife six weeks before.

The court heard how Walker showed a lack of remorse when it came to the killing, writing about the murder in rap lyrics saying: "Even if that youth was a civillian I would still rewind and chef up (stab) his back."

Read more: DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson says it would be 'career suicide' to assault drunk man as he denies charges

Read more: Woman who was ‘held hostage’ in hour-long police stand-off in Dartford dies from gunshot wounds

Walker, now aged 17, pleaded guilty to murder, possessing a knife and causing grievous bodily harm to a fellow inmate while in youth detention after the killing.

On Tuesday, Walker became the first youth to be sentenced on television as he was detained for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 19 years.

Judge Sarah Munro KC, who was briefly interrupted by angry shouting from the public gallery, said: "This is yet another case of the senseless murder of a young teenager committed for reasons no mature adult could fathom."

She said Walker stabbed Jermaine "mercilessly" and the victim "must have been terrified and in agony".

Following the attack, he was driven by a passer-by to the Mayday Hospital where he later died from a chest wound inflicted by the machete.
Following the attack, he was driven by a passer-by to the Mayday Hospital where he later died from a chest wound inflicted by the machete. Picture: LBC / Met

Speaking following the verdict, Jermaine's mother added: "Young males get caught with a knife, the knife gets confiscated. Within an hour they get another one from Snapchat or social media.

"Stop and search has its place and it's very, very good for removing weapons but the follow-up has to be there.

"When Jermaine got stopped and searched I was happy about it. Some parents complain about their children being stopped and searched - that could be the deterrent that stops them."

The court heard how Walker, from Bromley, Kent, was caught on CCTV footage calmly walking towards Jermaine and drawing a machete from his coat.

Jermaine had previously confided in his parents that he was worried about knife crime.

Police identified the defendant from CCTV footage but he went to ground, sleeping on the sofas of friends for nearly six weeks.
Police identified the defendant from CCTV footage but he went to ground, sleeping on the sofas of friends for nearly six weeks. Picture: LBC / Met

Following the attack, he was driven by a passer-by to the Mayday Hospital where he later died from a chest wound inflicted by the machete.

Police identified the defendant from CCTV footage but he went to ground, sleeping on the sofas of friends for nearly six weeks.

On December 27 2021, he was found at an address hiding behind a bed and initially gave a false name to officers.

The court was told the defendant had previously been caught carrying three large knives.

A Rambo-style blade was seized at his school and at the time of the murder he was on bail for possessing a Zombie knife six weeks earlier.

Police identified the defendant from CCTV footage but he went to ground, sleeping on the sofas of friends for nearly six weeks.
Police identified the defendant from CCTV footage but he went to ground, sleeping on the sofas of friends for nearly six weeks. Picture: LBC / Met

Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh, of Scotland Yard, said: "It was a horrific event that should never have happened. He was the very youngest that year to have lost their life to knife crime.

"Jermaine's family have spoken out about knife crime and I hope that their courage in speaking out may stop some other family losing a child to this evil crime.

"This youth was able to obtain knife after knife. Anyone seeing the pictures of those weapons police seized from him in the months leading up to the killing of Jermaine should be concerned that weapons like this seem so readily available to young men."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Man charged after police tasered him in east London and gunned down his two dogs after tense stand off

Mall Shooting Texas

Dallas shopping centre gunman researched attack for weeks, posts show

The death toll from wildfires in Russia's Ural Mountains has risen to 21

Russia’s wildfire death toll rises to 21 in Ural Mountains

Philip Terrence Jarvis

British pensioner drowned on holiday in Turkey just minutes after wife left him on the beach

Smoke rises over Khartoum

Sudan death toll rises to more than 600 as warring sides continue talks

Amazon

Amazon begins offering physical products in games

Israel Palestinians

Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill three senior militants and 12 others

Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements

The party never stops: Kate and William all smiles as they host 'Coronation champions' at Buckingham Palace

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors faces revised charge over woman’s domestic violence claim

Fiona Beal has little memory of killing her long-term partner

Primary school teacher claims her only memory of killing her partner and burying the body is 'a dragging sensation'

Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting

Rust movie medic gets £910,000 partial settlement for trauma over fatal shooting

Tiger Woods

Judge appears sceptical about claims by Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend

Imran Khan's arrest has sparked protests

Crowds gather outside Pakistan embassy in London as former PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan Imran Khan

Violence spreads throughout Pakistan after arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan

PC Kozak, who joined Wiltshire Police in 2018 and was the force's first Polish community support officer, told the court her words ensured he "did not even feel human".

TikTok star Queen Bee hurled racist abuse at officer as she livestreamed arrest for drinking in car outside Asda

Exclusive
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

Latest News

See more Latest News

laptop

US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries

Kent police received a report of disturbance on Saturday.

Woman who was ‘held hostage’ in hour-long police stand-off in Dartford dies from gunshot wounds
The woman confronting the protesters

'Think of the dolphins!', furious mum told as eco-activists block the road while she tries to get son to school
The Starbucks worker was sacked after footage of the altercation emerged

Police probe clip of trans Starbucks worker accusing customer of being transphobic and then ‘assaulting’ person filming
Giant barge that will house 500 migrants docks in Falmouth for refit - with ministers promising more to come

First giant barge set to house 500 migrants docks in Falmouth as ministers promise more boats on the way
The royal reporter and biographer claimed the 'children were to blame' for the Prince and Princess's tardiness.

Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation
Ben was found dead in forest undergrowth and a man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder

Mystery over murder of British teen dumped in Thailand forest as police search for missing girl, 16
The aftermath of the air strike on Pazigyi village in April

Myanmar accused of using fuel-air explosive in attack that killed 168 civilians

Stephen Tompkinson

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson says it would be 'career suicide' to assault drunk man as he denies charges
The Russian ambassador's wreath in front of an installation representing Russian crimes in Ukraine, in Warsaw

Ukraine flags protest blocks Russian ambassador’s path on Victory Day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Police arrested several people at the Coronation

'Fake steward' plot to disrupt Coronation smashed as activists planned paint ambush - as police defend crackdown
The Prince reportedly spent less than half an hour at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Prince Harry ‘only stayed for half an hour’ at Buckingham Palace after King's Coronation as he rushed to Heathrow
Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

'They had a bit of a showdown': Boris' media chief describes how former PM 'squared up' to Charles over Rwanda policy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit