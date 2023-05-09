Woman who was ‘held hostage’ in hour-long police stand-off in Dartford dies from gunshot wounds

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman has died after being shot in a hostage situation on Saturday, while a man who is being treated as the suspect is in critical condition.

A 36-year-old woman died in hospital on Monday by what was believed to be handgun injuries, Kent Police said.

Police arrived outside a property in Dartford on Saturday afternoon following a reported disturbance.

Armed police arrived at 12:30pm on Priory Road with a trained police negotiator, who attempted to engage the man at the address.

Following the police’s arrival, the 36-year-old woman suffered injuries “believed to have been caused by a handgun”.

She was later taken to a London hospital and died on Monday.

The incident is now being treated as a murder investigation led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was also taken to hospital after suffering a firearms injury.

Kent police said they did not fire any weapons throughout the incident, but as they were present at the time the woman suffered injuries, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

An anonymous witness to the incident said it was a “chilling” scene and “pandemonium”.

Speaking to PA, they said: “I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out – they couldn’t get back home. I went out and was told ‘get back – you must stay indoors'.”

Neighbours in the surrounding area also said at the time the woman was being "held hostage" as they were warned to stay in their homes while officers cordoned off the property and later smashed through its front door.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551111 or by using the online form on their website.