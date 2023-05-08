Two men shot and taken to hospital in Bow as police appeal for witnesses

Police are working across the city on a series of shootings and stabbings this bank holiday. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Two men were injured after a shooting in Bow last night, with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured and another man, 66, was hospitalised with less serious injuries.

It is the third shooting in the capital this weekend as the Met Police deal with the fallout on this bloody bank holiday.

Police have launched an appeal to find information as no arrests have been made so far.

The incident happened on Campbell Road, Bow at around 9pm on Sunday evening.

A large crime scene has been set up by police with extra officers in the area.

Read More: Woman and jealous boyfriend jailed for ‘honeytrap’ shooting of lover in south London

Read More: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after 18-year-old man stabbed to death in Dartford

Detective Inspector Mat Freeman of the Met’s Specialist Crime North said: "Any firearm discharge on the streets of London is cause for huge concern to members of the public, and I can assure them that we share that concern and are doing everything we possibly can to identify those responsible.

“It would have been busy with traffic and people in the area at the time. We are keen to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage or information that could help us, especially with regards this vehicle.

“The slightest fragment of information could prove crucial so please, if you have information or material that can help, make contact immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference CAD 6896/07MAY23.

An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in a "machete fight" in Dagenham on Friday, as part of a spate of three knife deaths on the same day.

Jordan, 18, was killed close to Dagenham Heathway tube station on Friday evening.

His uncle, Michel A. Pongo, who is a councillor for London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, issued a warning over carrying knives following the incident.