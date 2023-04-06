Woman and jealous boyfriend jailed for ‘honeytrap’ shooting of lover in south London

6 April 2023, 13:16

Shannon Rule was handed 30 years’ jail and her boyfriend Daniel Gaudin was given 23 years
Shannon Rule was handed 30 years’ jail and her boyfriend Daniel Gaudin was given 23 years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Kendall Field

A woman who lured her ex into a ‘honeytrap’ murder at the hands of her new lover has been jailed for 30 years.

Shannon Rule, 23, plotted to kill her ex outside a branch of Sainbury’s in Morden with her new boyfriend Daniel Gaudin, 23.

She met the victim before he was ambushed in the street by Gaudin, who fired 10 shots at him. He survived but is now in a wheelchair after suffering life changing injuries.

Rule was sentenced to 30 years yesterday after being convicted by a jury. Gaudin admitted attempted murder and was jailed for 27 years.

The male victim was shot multiple times in front of onlookers in broad daylight outside a Sainsbury's supermarket after the couple travelled from Waltham Forest to Merton.

The victim, a previous partner of Rule, received threatening texts once Gaudin became aware of him.

They lured him to the public location, near his home, where the victim had expectied to discuss the situation with Rule alone.

Gaudin was caught on CCTV hiding nearby - before shooting the victim multiple times in front of members of the public.

The police were called at 2.03pm on 22 June 2021 to Central Road, Morden where they found the shooting victim with multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital.

Judge Peter Lodder KC said: "Over the following days, it is clear that you, Shannon Rule, were very worried you would lose Gaudin as a boyfriend, and you were prepared to go to any lengths to maintain the relationship."

Rule denied knowledge of Gaudin's intentions and possession of a firearm, however the court heard text messages that she had sent the victim warning him of Gaudin being armed.

The couple attempted to flee the scene but they were intercepted by armed police.

Detective Inspector Iain Wallace, who led the investigation, said "Our thoughts foremost are with the young man whose life was changed in an instant following a shocking and utterly needless act of wanton violence, born out of Gaudin's sheer jealousy and insecurity."

