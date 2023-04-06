James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Man denies shooting beautician Elle Edwards dead outside Liverpool pub on Christmas Eve
6 April 2023, 11:27
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot in a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.
Connor Chapman, 23, faces a total of nine offences in connection with the shooting at the Lighthouse pub in Wirral, Merseyside.
Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician was shot at the Lighthouse pub after a gunman opened fire shortly before midnight. She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.
Appearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Chapman faces a total of nine charges in connection to the incident, including Ms Edwards' murder, the attempted murder of four men, possessing a firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life, and unlawful and malicious wounding with the attempt to do grievous bodily harm and more.
Read more: Eight women among 21 members of 'abhorrent and cruel' child sex abuse ring jailed for total of 145 years
Read more: Man admits killing NHS nurse wife and her two children, 4 and 6, in their home
Chapman appeared by video link in the court, where he denied possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
His trial is scheduled to take place at the same court on June 12.