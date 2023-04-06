Man denies shooting beautician Elle Edwards dead outside Liverpool pub on Christmas Eve

Elle Edwards was shot outside a Liverpool put on Christmas Eve last year, which the accused shooter has pleased not guilty to. Picture: Family provided / Christopher Furlong via Getty images

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot in a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.

Connor Chapman, 23, faces a total of nine offences in connection with the shooting at the Lighthouse pub in Wirral, Merseyside.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician was shot at the Lighthouse pub after a gunman opened fire shortly before midnight. She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Appearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Chapman faces a total of nine charges in connection to the incident, including Ms Edwards' murder, the attempted murder of four men, possessing a firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life, and unlawful and malicious wounding with the attempt to do grievous bodily harm and more.

Elle Edwards who was shot dead on Christmas Eve. Picture: social media

Connor Chapman who has denied her murder. Picture: social media

Chapman appeared by video link in the court, where he denied possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

His trial is scheduled to take place at the same court on June 12.