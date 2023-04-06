Police launch urgent search for six-year-old girl who knocked on door and said she was lost

Devon and Cornwall police have launched an investigation into the welfare and safety of a six year old girl in Torquay, near Hele. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have launched an urgent search for a six-year-old girl who was seen walking around alone in Torquay yesterday, knocking on doors and telling people she's lost.

The police say they received a report yesterday that a little girl had been seen walking alone near Hele area of Torquay, Devon at around 11am.

She knocked on a door and said she was lost before running away, according to the caller.

Concerns are growing for the young girl as the search for her is still ongoing and the police are still appealing for information from the public.

She has been described as a young white girl, of a skinny build, with long blonde hair tied in pigtails and wearing a black coat.

Devon and Cornwall police issued an urgent appeal for information on the young girl yesterday and released CCTV footage for identification purposes.

The girl was not distressed or upset, and reports suggest she ran off into the direction of Farm Foods at around 11am yesterday.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall police said: "Following our media appeal, we received a number of calls from the public providing information which officers followed up last night. At this time, we have not been able to identify the young girl seen in the picture.

"Following the initial call to police yesterday morning, we have not received any further reports of sightings of the girl or any reports of missing children in the area."

Anyone with information which may assist police in identifying the young girl should contact police on 101 quoting log 227 of 5 April.