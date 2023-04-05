888 service aimed at keeping lone women safe at night in wake of Sarah Everard murder scrapped

5 April 2023, 15:35 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 16:39

An emergency phone number that aimed to help keep women safe at night following the murder of Sarah Everard has been scrapped.
An emergency phone number that aimed to help keep women safe at night following the murder of Sarah Everard has been scrapped. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

An emergency phone number that aimed to help keep women safe at night following Sarah Everard's murder has been scrapped.

After Wayne Couzens was jailed for the kidnap, rape, and murder of Ms Everard in September 2021, BT proposed launching a new 888 service to support women who felt unsafe while walking alone.

The "innovation scheme" was approved by then Home Secretary Priti Patel, who said at the time it would be good to “get going as soon as we can”.

She added: “I’m now looking at it with my team and liaising with BT.”

BT chief executive Philip Jansen had said it may cost as little as £50 million and could be operational by Christmas 2021.

Read more: Suella Braverman's asylum seeker mega-barge in Dorset 'to be towed to UK from Mediterranean' amid local fury

Read more: World's biggest online 'fraudster’s paradise' shut down in international sting - but millions of people’s details stolen

The “walk me home service” would have allowed vulnerable women to have their journeys tracked by their phone's GPS system, with an alert triggered they failed to return home in time.

Women would also have been able to contact police directly through an app if they felt threatened.

Then Home Secretary approved the scheme and said she was "looking at it with my team and liaising with BT"
Then Home Secretary approved the scheme and said she was "looking at it with my team and liaising with BT". Picture: Getty

Critics called the proposal “pointless”, dismissing it as a “plaster” over the deeper problem of male violence.

A year-and-a-half after the proposal was announced, BT has now confirmed that the service has been scrapped, HuffPost reports.

Labour’s shadow minister for domestic abuse and safeguarding Jess Phillips said: “Again and again, this Conservative government put gimmicks and headline chasing above the hard work needed to tackle the epidemic of violence against women and girls.

“This helpline was never a serious plan and it is telling of the Conservatives’ weakness that they supported it in the first place.”

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested by detectives investigating SNP finances

Read more: Thousands of holidaymakers face disruption as Dover aims to reschedule coach times around Good Friday

Ms Phillips said the next Labour government aims to halve levels of violence against women and girls with ten years.

The party has vowed to bring rape and domestic abuse specialists into every police force, establish a domestic abuse register and fast-track rape cases.

Jamie Klingler, co-founder of social justice organisation movement Reclaim These Streets, added: “As I said at the time, this was a red herring and just a way to pretend that the government was doing anything substantial to actually keep women any safer. It was never really a possibility and fiscally made no sense.

BT CEO Philip Jansen
BT CEO Philip Jansen. Picture: Alamy

“Since the so called watershed moment of Sarah’s murder the government and police have done nothing to make our lives safer.

“We are getting stalked, raped and killed with our attackers never being brought to justice while they pretend to create new phone lines.”

A BT spokesperson said the firm's objective they could use their expertise to help personal safety in light of male violence.

They said they discovered a “rich ecosystem” of apps and services already in existence, so they have worked with innovators who share their goal.

Read more: Infected blood inquiry demands compensation payments extended to parents and children of victims

Read more: Trans women face being banned from single-sex spaces under plan to make legal definition of sex 'biological'

“We’ve developed a solid body of new technology,” they added. “However, it became clear over the course of our work that it does not make sense, as we thought initially, to launch a new BT service, but rather to share our learnings for the wider benefit of others already working on this.”

BT says it will continue to offer to help support the cause and is working with other leaders, and encouraged anyone concerned about their personal safety to continue to call 999.

“Our operators are highly trained, know how to listen for issues even if it is a ‘silent’ call, and will be able to route through to the police if and as needed.”

LBC has contacted the Home Office for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

KSI was seen in a mosque

'He's here to learn': KSI visits mosque after using racial slur in Sidemen video and taking social media break

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky visit tightens bonds with Poland amid Russian war

Prince Harry 'did' disclose his drug history, according to sources close to him.

Prince Harry was 'truthful' about drug history on US visa application

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen

Man armed with hatchet kills four children at nursery in Brazil

Hundreds of banks are set to close in 2023 so far, as British banks continue to disappear from the high streets.

Hundreds of bank branches to close in 2023 – is yours due to shut ?

Texas Church Shooting Lawsuit

Department of Justice tentatively reaches Texas church shooting settlement

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky and wife welcomed to Poland on rare state visit

Russia Journalist

Blinken says reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia

Dr Fia Johansson (l) says Julia Wendell (r) struggled to accept DNA results which proves she is not Madeleine McCann (inset)

'Very upset' Julia Wendell struggling to understand results of DNA test which show she's not Madeleine McCann

Severe Weather Emergency Order

Missouri tornado leaves trail of destruction and several people dead

Breaking
The attack happened at a private daycare centre in southern Brazil

Four children killed in nursery attack as man, 25, breaks into daycare centre armed with hatchet in Brazil

Italy Berlusconi

Ex-Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi admitted to intensive care unit

Spain Actress Surrogate Pregnancy

Spanish celebrity reveals baby in surrogacy row is her late son’s

The 'mega-barge' will be used to house channel migrants while their asylum claims are processed

Revealed: First mega-barge being towed from Italy to Dorset which will house 500 migrants

Travel coaches face being delayed under a new system

Thousands of holidaymakers face disruption as Dover aims to reschedule coach times around Good Friday

Japan Food Prank?

Japanese police arrest two men over ‘sushi terrorism’ prank

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netherlands Airport

Dutch court blocks government’s move to cut Schiphol Airport flights

Silvio Berlusconi has been taken to hospital in Milan and is in intensive care

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care with 'respiratory problems' in Milan
Tens of thousands of British victims have been targeted

World's biggest online 'fraudster’s paradise' shut down in international sting - but millions of people’s details stolen
Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Wagstaff calls for compensation for tainted blood scandal victims to be extended

Infected blood inquiry demands compensation payments extended to parents and children of victims
Official Find Madeleine Campaign respond to false claims by Polish woman Julia Wendell that she is the missing girl

Madeleine McCann's parents hit back after DNA tests prove Polish woman isn't their missing daughter
The Government is looking to slash household water usage and power showers could be axed

Power showers and 'dual flush' toilets may be banned under Government plans to save water

Afghanistan

UN condemns Taliban over ban on female Afghan workers

The National Crime Agency has updated its list of the most wanted men in Britain

Britain's most dangerous men: Public urged to avoid these 24 criminals wanted for litany of crimes
Trump Indicted

How strong is the legal case against Donald Trump?

Kemi Badenoch has proposed changes to the legal definition of 'sex' under the 2010 gender equality act.

Trans women face being banned from single-sex spaces under plan to make legal definition of sex 'biological'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt for LBC

Finally Buckingham Palace accepts the reality that the wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt
Prince George will have an important role at his grandfather's Coronation

Prince George to be one of King Charles' four Pages of Honour at Coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Camilla will be Queen: King Charles confirms 'Consort' has been dropped as new portrait revealed ahead of Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls
'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President
Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit