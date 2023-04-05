Hundreds of bank branches to close in 2023 – is yours due to shut ?

Hundreds of banks are set to close in 2023 so far, as British banks continue to disappear from the high streets. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Nearly 6,000 banks have been affected by planned closures in the last eight years, and now hundreds more are expected to close in 2023.

Since 2015, 5,579 high street banks have been shut down or have issued closures for the future due to the rise in digital banking.

According to the data from Which? this works out as approximately 54 branch closures a month – and that's before factoring in closures to come in the future.

In the coming year, the following banks are expected to make closures: HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays, Halifax, Santander, Nationwide, TSB, Virgin Money, RBS and the Bank of Scotland.

Here are 10 branches from each bank that have announced closures (so far):

HSBC (114 closures)

25 High Street, Windsor, England, SL4 1LN - August 22, 2023

15 Cornhill, Dorchester, England, DT1 1BJ - August 22, 2023

122 Finchley Road, Hampstead, England, NW3 5JD - August 15, 2023

6 Market Place, Henley-On-Thames, England, RG9 2AN - August 8, 2023

46 The Square, Kenilworth, England, CV8 1EA - August 1, 2023

172 Upper Richmond Road, Putney, England, SW15 2SH - August 1, 2023

46 High Street, Marlow, England, SL7 1AT - July 18, 2023

23 Market Street, Kingswinford, England, DY6 9JT - July 11, 2023

11 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DH - July 4, 2023

36 Fore Street, Hertford, England, SG14 1BS - June 20, 2023

HSBC, one of the UK's largest banks has announced 114 closures. Picture: Alamy

NatWest (66 closures)

214 High Holborn, London, England, WC1V 7BF - January 10, 2023

21 St Mary's Road, Market Harborough, England, LE16 7DY - January 11, 2023

11 High Street, Lewes, England, BN7 2LH - January 11, 2023

208 Lower Blandford Road, Broadstone, England, BH18 8DT - January 12, 2023

19 Miller Road, Ayr, Scotland, KA7 2BX - January 12, 2023

209 Lower Addiscombe Road, Croydon, England, CR0 6RB - January 17, 2023

262 Union Street, Aberdeen, Scotland, AB10 1TP - January 18, 2023

118 Walsgrave Road, Coventry, England, CV2 4ED - January 19, 2023

128 Balham Road, London, England, SW12 9AA - January 24, 2023

109 George Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH2 4JW - January 24, 2023

Natwest has announced 66 branch closures for 2023. Picture: Alamy

Barclays (41 closures)

10 Market Place, Macclesfield, SK10 1HA - April 14, 2023

8/10 High Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, England, MK17 8RN - April 18, 2023

93-95 Hutton Road, Shenfield, England, CM15 8JE - April 19, 2023

104/108 Tower Bridge Road, London, England, SE1 3NG - April 19, 2023

304 Green Street, London, England, E7 8LG - April 20, 2023

55 Front Street, Stanhope, Bishop Auckland, England, DL13 2TU - April 21, 2023

70 Birmingham Road, Rowley Regis, Warley, England, B65 9BA - April 21, 2023

Market Square, Keswick, England, CA12 5BE - April 21, 2023

390 Harrogate Road, Leeds, England, LS17 6PY - April 21, 2023

43/44 High Street, Gosport, England, PO12 1DN - April 26, 2023

Barclays will also be shutting 41 branches. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds (36 closures)

60 High Street, Beckenham, England, BR3 1ET – April 20, 2023

106-108 High Street, Gillingham, England, ME7 1AX – April 25, 2023

34 Station Road, Chingford, England, E4 7BE – April 25, 2023

218 The Heathway, Dagenham, England, RM10 8QS – April 26, 2023

8 Marylebone High Street, London, England, W1U 4NN – May 3, 2023

132 Bramford Road, Ipswich, England, IP1 4AB – May 4, 2023

1C Church Street, Weybridge, England, KT13 8DA – May 10, 2023

17 Heath Road, Twickenham, England, TW1 4AW – May 11, 2023

14 High Street, Whitstable, England, CT5 1BH – May 11, 2023

The Square, Beeston, England, NG9 1EF – May 11, 2023

Lloyds bank has so far announced 36 closures to come this year. Picture: Alamy

Halifax (23 closures)

50 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3JY – April 19, 2023

24 Union Street, Aldershot, England, GU11 1DA – April 26, 2023

6 Broadway Parade, Crouch End, England, N8 9DH – April 27, 2023

579 Barlow Moor Road, Chorlton-cum-Hardy, England, M21 8AE – April 27, 2023

4/6 North End Road, Golders Green, England, NW11 7PL – May 3, 2023

171/173 Putney High Street, Putney, England, SW15 1TE – May 4, 2023

1513 London Road, Norbury, England, SW16 4AE – May 4, 2023

79 Victoria Road, Surbiton, England, KT6 4NS – May 10, 2023

269/271 Chingford Mount Road, Chingford, England, E4 8LP – May 15, 2023

20 Fore Street, Redruth, England, TR15 2BD – May 16, 2023

Santander (five closures)

Unit 45, Bluewater Shopping Centre, Dartford, England, DA9 9SQ - March 30, 2023

27 The Arcade, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield, England S9 1EH - March 30, 2023

93-95 St Peters Street, Derby, England, DE1 2AT - March 30, 2023

29 Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes, England, MK9 3GB - June 29, 2023

201 Grafton Gate East,Milton Keynes, England, MK9 1AN - June 29, 2023

Nationwide (two closures)

46 Portman Square, London, England, W1H 6LZ - February 23, 2023

27 Regent Street, Kingswood, England, BS15 8JX - April 20, 2023

TSB (nine closures)

Bank Street, Aberfeldy, Scotland, PH15 2BB - May 16, 2023

37 Castlegate, Newark, England, NG24 1BD - May 9, 2023

9 Manchester Street, Luton, England, LU1 2QB - May 30, 2023

61 High Street, Banbury, England, OX16 5JR - May 31, 2023

13-15 High Street, Keynsham, England, BS31 1DP - May 2, 2023

1 Bridge Street, Evesham, England, WR11 4SQ - May 4, 2023

1 Braidcraft Place, Glasgow, Scotland, G53 5EU - May 17, 2023

675 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, England, WN5 8AH - May 11, 2023

1 Broad Street, Kirkwall, Scotland, KW15 1HE - May 24, 2023

Virgin Money (one closure)

30 St. Vincent Place, Glasgow, Scotland, G1 2HL - June 2, 2023

RBS (two closures)

36 High Street, Tranent, Scotland, EH33 1HQ - July 27, 2023

8 Church Street, Johnstone, Scotland, PA5 8DX - August 15, 2023

Bank of Scotland (four closures)

19 Roman Road, Bearsden, Scotland, G61 2SP - July 25, 2023

300 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH1 2PH - July 26, 2023

236 Albert Drive, Pollokshields, G41 2NL - July 27, 2023

389 North Deeside Road, Cults, Scotland, AB15 9SX - August 14, 2023

For full lists go to:

