Woman sent farewell texts and planned her own funeral before dying of sepsis weeks after developing a sore throat

Bethannie Booth sent loving messages saying goodbye to her family before she was put in a coma. Picture: Family Handout

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died weeks after complaining of a sore throat and temperature.

Bethannie Booth sent farewell messages to her family before being put into a coma after developing sepsis.

She even gave relatives instructions for her funeral.

Bethannie, 24, started feeling unwell on March 2 and deteriorated over the next few days. She developed red bumps on her face and called 111 who told her it was probably acne.”

She went to hospital three days later where she learned she had strep A and a collapsed lung.

She then developed sepsis but before she was put into a coma she texted her family.

Read more: 'Death trap' smart motorways 'shelved' after safety concerns led to a rethink of controversial plans

Read more: Met boss backs banning almost anyone who has caution or conviction from serving in police

Bethannie with her parents on her graduation. Picture: Family handout

"She texted my sister that she thought she was going to die,” her sister Megan Booth, 25, told the BBC.

She was transferred to London and kept on an ECMO machine which helps breathing. She showed signs of improvement and was moved back to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital but the sepsis came back and she died on 31 March.

Her father Wayne Booth said: "All four of us went in to see her. We were holding her hand and she took her last breath."

Bethannie sent her dad a final message: "Fat boy don't worry, I will see you on the other side."

Her mum Leanne also received a message from Beth, saying: "Mammy don't worry I will be fine I promise, I love you so much Mam."

Bethanny's family want to raise awareness of the signs of sepsis, which can be difficult to spot.

Symptoms include difficulty breathing, blotchy skin and a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it.