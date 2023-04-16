Two arrested on suspicion of murder after 18-year-old man stabbed to death in Dartford

A man, 18, was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Suffolk Road in Dartford. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Dartford, Kent.

Police said the victim sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds in an alleyway off Suffolk Road, near Dartford High Street, on Friday evening.

Kent Police had been called to the scene at 9.05pm and attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Two 19-year-old men were arrested in Gillingham in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The force have called on anyone with information to get in contact.

Detective Inspector Ross Gurden said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances and would like to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious at around 9.05pm on Friday evening.

"The area where the victim was assaulted was close to the town centre and there would have been pedestrians and vehicles in the area at the time.

"If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don't hesitate to call us."