James Cleverly denies calling Labour MP's Stockton constituency a 'sh**hole' in PMQs

James Cleverly has denied making the comment. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

James Cleverly has denied calling an MP's constituency a "sh**hole" in Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Labour's Alex Cunningham asked Rishi Sunak about child poverty in his Stockton North constituency in County Durham.

He claimed after put his question to the PM, the home secretary made an "appalling insult" and used "foul language" as Sunak stood to reply.

But Cleverly's spokesman has denied he said the words and was "disappointed" to have been accused of it.

Cunningham tweeted a clip of the exchange and said: "I asked the Prime Minister why 34% of children in Stockton North are living in poverty. The Home Secretary James Cleverly can apparently be heard saying it is a "sh**hole".

Read more: What the Autumn Statement means for you: How tax cuts will boost your wallet

Caution: Strong language

I asked the Prime Minister why 34% of children in Stockton North are living in poverty. The Home Secretary James Cleverly can apparently be heard saying it is a "sh**hole".



This comment shames the Home Secretary, the Government and his party and he should apologise. pic.twitter.com/hgmCLBdqCx — Alex Cunningham MP (@ACunninghamMP) November 22, 2023

"This comment shames the Home Secretary, the Government and his party and he should apologise."

Cunningham demanded an apology and made a point of order in the Commons after PMQs, saying: "Before the Prime Minister answered, the home secretary chose to add in his pennyworth.

"Yes, I have contacted his office advising him I planned to name him, but sadly he has chosen not to be in the chamber.

"He was seen and heard to say 'because it's a sh**hole'. I know he is denying being the culprit, but the audio is clear and has been checked, and checked, and checked again.

Read more: 'I've spent more time with James Cleverly this week than with Suella Braverman in the last year', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

"There is no doubt that these comments shame the Home Secretary, this rotten government, and the Tory Party. He is clearly unfit for his high office."

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle did not hear the alleged remark, the Commons' deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing said.

"I understand that the alleged words were not actually used, though I appreciate what [Mr Cunningham] says," she said.

"But I think we all know that it's very difficult in the noisy atmosphere of Prime Minister's Questions to discern exactly what someone says. So I can make no judgment here from the chair as to what was or wasn't said."

Cleverly's spokesman said: "He did not say that, and would not. He's disappointed people would accuse him of doing so."