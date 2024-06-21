Web sleuths bombard social media pages with conspiracy theories as search for missing Jay Slater enters day five

Internet sleuths have flooded social media pages with speculation about Jay Slater's disappearance. . Picture: Social media/family handout

By Jenny Medlicott

Internet sleuths have swamped social media platforms with conspiracy theories about the disappearance of Jay Slater as the search for the missing teenager enters day five.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, travelled to the Canary Islands for a weekend music festival with two friends when he disappeared late on Sunday evening.

Local Guardia Civil police continue to scour Tenerife's rugged terrain as the search enters its fifth day, with sniffer dogs, off-road vehicles and helicopters brought in to track down the missing teenager.

His disappearance has stoked speculation as to the teens whereabouts - as well as a slew of conspiracy theories from internet sleuths.

But some have called on 'armchair detectives' to bring the conspiracy theories to an end out.

One wrote on X: “Can all the armchair detectives please pipe down. A 19yr old is missing and his family and friends are devastated."

Another wrote: “It doesn’t seem very fair to speculate and make up ‘theories’ about what’s happened.”

It comes as a fundraiser created by Jay’s friend Lucy Mae Law has received over £23,000 to help assist in the search for the British teenager.

Gofundme confirmed to LBC that the fundraiser is legitimate and that the funds will go towards aiding search efforts.

It will fund living costs while the family continue to search for Jay.

The missing teenager’s friend Lucy Mae Law, who was the last person to speak to him before his disappearance, launched the official fundraiser.

Read more: Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day as Guardia Civill release search footage

Read more: Police slammed for ‘not doing enough’ in hunt for missing Jay Slater as friends ‘take search effort into own hands’

Continúa el dispositivo de búsqueda del joven británico desaparecido en el barrio de Masca de Buenavista (Tenerife), en la que participan diferentes unidades de la Guardia Civil. pic.twitter.com/U196ywTvZT — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) June 20, 2024

The fundraiser page reads: “Hi everyone my name is Lucy. I have come on holiday to Tenerife to attend the NRG festival with my friend Jay & another friend. On the last day of the festival, I left alone, earlier than everyone else, because I was tired from the weekend.

“I woke up to a phone call off Jay at 8:30 AM saying ‘he was lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink & his phone was on 1%’.

“He had met 2 people on Sunday night and left with them to go to their apartment. Their apartment was miles away from civilisation and in a very secluded location. He left at 8am, and walked half an hour before frantically ringing me when his phone reached 1%.

“This was 3 days ago now, and no one has seen or heard from him since. His last location was on an off road track, which was a 10 hour walk from his hotel. The weather conditions up there are terrible for someone in shorts & a t-shirt, both in the day & at night.

“He has no water for when it’s warm through out the day, and he has no coat/suitable clothing for when it’s cold at night.

A picture of Jay shared to Lucy's social media just days before going missing. Picture: Instagram/lu.cymaenew

“It was 1 degree and extremely windy when I was out looking in the middle of the night We are all so worried and we just want him home. Please help if you can and share far and wide. Thank you for reading.” Before he went missing, Jay was attending the 'New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival, but chose to stay behind with a group of strangers he had met instead of returning to where he was staying with friends.

He was last heard from by his friend Lucy at approximately 8am on Monday, who said he rang her saying he "didn't know where he was", that he "needed a drink" and had "cut his leg on a cactus". He also said he only had one per cent battery on his phone.

Mountain rescue officers and sniffer dogs have since been scouring the mountains of the north of the island since Monday.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our role is in supporting the family. We have been to see them, and we will continue to offer them support. Obviously, our thoughts are with them at this time. We are also in touch with the consulate in Tenerife for any updates.”