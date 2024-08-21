Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

By Danielle de Wolfe

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on the couple's second wedding anniversary.

The A-list Hollywood couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022, having rekindled their romance almost 20 years after calling off their first engagement in 2004.

However, things appear to have turned sour, with court documents filed on Tuesday revealing the couple's divorce plans - exactly two years on from their wedding.

The 55-year-old singer-turned-actress filed for divorce without an attorney on August 20.

It marks the On The Floor hitmaker's fourth divorce, following her marriages to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001-2003) and Marc Anthony (2004-2014).

The On The Floor hitmaker filed the petition on the couple's second wedding anniversary, after Lopez was spotted out and about without her wedding ring in recent days.

Once known as 'Bennifer', Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship became the talk of Hollywood when the pair rekindled relationship two years ago.

According to the documents, the listed the date of separation is cited as April 26, 2024, according to the Mail Online.

The couple's relationship began after meeting on set in 2003 crime film Gigli.

They pair had initially planned to marry that year, but called off their relationship early in 2004.

According to US news outlet TMZ, the couple did not sign a prenup before tying the knot in July 2022.

The couple had reportedly put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for $65m (£50m) earlier this month.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said in 2022 after announcing the couple's Las Vegas wedding.

However, it wasn't long before images of a dejected looking Affleck began circulating online, becoming something of an internet meme following his slew of solemn facial expressions.

A document, filed in LA's Superior Court, says both Lopez and Affleck, 52, must share financial information with the court - including their current income, expenses, properties and debts.

The document added the pair must divulge any changes to their finances "until there is a final agreement about all financial issues in your case".