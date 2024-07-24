JFK Airport fire forces Terminal 8 to be evacuated

24 July 2024, 13:28 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 13:57

Travellers were evacuated as fire filled terminal 8
Travellers were evacuated as fire filled terminal 8. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

A fire broke out at New York’s JFK Airport on Wednesday morning, forcing Terminal 8 to be evacuated.

Firefighters attended the scene shortly after 7am local time.

No injuries were reported but the terminal was evacuated due to smoke.

Taking to X, one person shared images of the scene and said: "Reported fire at JFK terminal 8, whole terminal filled with smoke and evacuation with no explanation."

Another added: "have had flight delayed for many reasons. Today is a new one: @JFKairport is on fire."

While a third said:"It seems that something happened with an elevator. There is no panic in the aircraft. We are all fine"

Smoke was pictured at the New York airport.
Smoke was pictured at the New York airport. Picture: social media
Around 100 people were evacuated to other terminals
Around 100 people were evacuated to other terminals. Picture: Social media

Around 100 people were evacuated from the terminal.

Terminal 8 hosts flights by several major international airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Southern, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Level, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian.

The airport has told passengers to check with their carriers before travelling.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This comes just days after over 5,000 flights across the globe were cancelled or delayed, as the world was ground to a halt by a massive IT outage.

An update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike saw Microsoft devices crash, plunging airports, schools, hospitals and shops into chaos.

It is currently unknown how many flights were affected by today's blaze.

This is a developing story…

