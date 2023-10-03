JLS 'original member' dies age 35 as Aston Merrygold shares heart-wrenching tribute

Jack Pointer Mackenzie toured with JLS from 2009 until 2021. Picture: Getty/Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

JLS singer Aston Merrygold has paid tribute to one of the group's original dancers after his death aged 35.

Jack Pointer Mackenzie toured with JLS from 2009 until 2021.

Sharing a poignant tribute on social media, Aston tweeted: ""RIP Captain."

He then added: "Original JLS member."

Jack Pointer Mackenzie. Picture: social media

Base Dance Studios, with whom Jack worked, posted its own tribute online, adding: "A unique gift, who shall be sorely missed.

"Thank you for sharing your talent with us."

Tributes have been pouring in for the talented dancer, from friends, family members and fans.

One person commented on Instagram: "Not Jack. hadn't seen him in years but what a sweet soul and infectious spirit he had. Can't believe it. Rest easy my man."

His funeral took place on Monday, October 2.