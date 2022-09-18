Breaking News

Biden's special relationship: President puts hand on his heart as he and First Lady pay their respects to the Queen

Joe Biden and his wife have paid their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have paid their respects to the Queen as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

Mr Biden put his hand on his heart as he viewed the coffin with his wife just after 5pm.

They were joined by the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.

Mr Biden later said the "world is better" because of the Queen.

"To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you," he said, speaking at Lancaster House.

"You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were.

"The world is better for her."

Large crowds were gathered behind barricades near Buckingham Palace and Parliament Square Garden ready to take photos of the President's motorcade.

A few cheers from the crowd could be heard in central London on Sunday evening as it glided into and out of the Palace of Westminster.

Some children were sitting on their parents' shoulders trying to get a view.

Security was tight and road crossings were closed ahead of his visit to pay his respects, as rumours spread through the crowd about the imminent arrival of Mr Biden and his entourage.

Joe Biden and his wife visiting the Queen in Westminster Hall. Picture: Alamy

Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport just before 10pm on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of heads of state are arriving at Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by the King.

The wife of Ukrainian President Olena Zelenska also visited the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall.

Afterwards the Princess of Wales held an audience with Ms Zelenska at Buckingham Palace.

Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that she would travel to the UK for the funeral, but she was pictured meeting Kate at the Palace on Sunday afternoon.

They sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.

The Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of Ukraine as she welcomes her to Buckingham Palace in London ahead of the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Ms Zelenska made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his country's fightback against Russia to sign a book of condolence for the Queen.

The UK's ambassador in Kyiv, Melinda Simmons, said she was "deeply honoured" by the president's gesture.

"Grateful to the president for taking the time to do this given all else that is happening in (Ukraine) at this time," she said.

Thousands of mourners are paying their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall. Picture: Alamy

The princess's meeting with Ms Zelenska follows Liz Truss's earlier audience with the King in the Palace's 1844 Room.

The Prime Minister has also continued informal talks with world leaders as hundreds of dignitaries descend on London for Monday's funeral.

Also amongst those attending are New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Adern and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, senior members of the British royal family, ambassadors from almost all nations, and foreign royals including Japan's Emperor Naruhito and the Kings and Queens from Holland, Norway and Spain.

The Bidens arrived at Buckingham Palace shortly before 6pm.