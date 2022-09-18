Sangita Myska 1pm - 4pm
Live updates: People urged not to travel to join lying in state queue
18 September 2022, 13:34 | Updated: 18 September 2022, 13:35
The Queen's state funeral takes place tomorrow after hundreds of thousands of people joined the queue to pay their respects.
The queue will be closed later with the government advising the public not to travel from now on.
In other developments today:
- World leaders arrive in London ahead of the funeral tomorrow
- Prince Andrew pays tribute to his mother’s ‘devotion and personal service’
- Minute’s silence for the Queen at 8pm tonight
