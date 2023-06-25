Body found in search for missing British actor Julian Sands, 65, who vanished in California mountains

25 June 2023, 11:30

Remains have been found in the search for Julian Sands
Remains have been found in the search for Julian Sands. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A body has been found in the search for British actor Julian Sands who disappeared while hiking in California five months ago.

The 65-year-old, who starred in A Room With A View, vanished in the Bawdy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains.

He had not been found despite huge search involving drones and helicopters as his family feared he was dead.

Police have now said they were contacted by hikers who found remains in the Mount Baldy area early on Saturday morning.

Formal identification is due to take place.

Read more: 'I know in my heart that he's gone': Julian Sands' brother fears actor will not be found alive

The actor is also known for his parts in Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock and The Killing Fields, and he appeared in TV series including 24 and Smallville.

Mr Sands had gone to hike in the area on January 13 but he failed to return.

The search only found his Volvo car covered in snow near Mount Baldy. The effort was hampered by the conditions and had to be postponed in March because of a fear of avalanches.

Mr Sands went missing in the Mount Baldy area
Mr Sands went missing in the Mount Baldy area. Picture: Alamy

Eight searches on ground and via the air have been carried out.

Recently, his family put out a statement saying there were keeping him "in our hearts with bright memories".

Relatives said on Wednesday: "We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.

Read more: Car found in hunt for missing film star Julian Sands, who disappeared in California mountains six days ago

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

Previously, his brother Nick Sands, told Yorkshire paper the Telegraph & Argus that the Baldy Bowl area of the mountains were "his favourite place" in LA.

"He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone," he said in January.

"However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.

"On Monday, he had planned to join his brothers for our Monday Club for a beer in Skipton; he will be missed, and I guess we will raise a glass to him."

