Keir Starmer to officially block former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from standing at next general election

27 March 2023, 13:03

Keir Starmer will block Jeremy Corbyn from standing for Labour at an NEC meeting
Keir Starmer will block Jeremy Corbyn from standing for Labour at an NEC meeting. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Keir Starmer will officially block former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from standing for the party in the next general election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir will propose a motion that will make clear that the National Executive Committee (NEC) will not endorse Mr Corbyn at the next election as part of crunch talks on Tuesday.

Sir Keir first revealed that he intended to block Mr Corbyn from running again as a Labour MP in February, insisting the party has undergone a transformation under his leadership.

The motion, which the NEC is expected to back, says the Islington North MP "will not be endorsed by the NEC as a candidate on behalf of the Labour Party at the next general election".

Read more: Keir Starmer publishes tax return revealing he paid £67,000, after Rishi Sunak shows payment of £432,000

Read more: Tory ERG blasts Rishi Sunak's Brexit change as 'practically useless' as PM faces needing Labour to pass deal

A senior Labour source said the party had become "unrecognisable" since its loss in 2019.

"Keir Starmer has made clear that Jeremy Corbyn won't be a Labour candidate at the next general election," they said.

"The Labour Party now is unrecognisable from the one that lost in 2019. Tuesday’s vote will confirm this and ensure we can focus on our five missions to build a better Britain."

Mr Corbyn has been MP for Islington North since 1983 but had his whip removed amid a party feud over how it had dealt with anti-Semitism claims.

The 73-year-old responded to an Equality and Human Rights Commission report suggesting the scale of anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".

He refused to apologise for his comments, having been told he will not be a Labour MP again unless he does.

Campaign group Momentum has backed Mr Corbyn, saying the move by Sir Keir "insults the millions of people inspired by Jeremy Corbyn's leadership".

A spokesman added: "We urge all NEC representatives to reject this anti-democratic manoeuvre tomorrow - it should be for Islington North Labour members to decide their candidate, not a neighbouring MP drunk on his own power."

The MP, who still retains support within the party and in his constituency, could now be left with the option of running as an independent candidate in the seat.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Indian police

Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

Greenland

Greenland to stay in daylight saving time

The woman angrily heckled Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman heckled by angry woman during walkabout in Essex town over migrants row

Ben spent years in hospital and underwent 65 surgeries

Canadian tourist badly beaten outside London bar during weekend visit returns home after four years and 65 surgeries

James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest

Rishi Sunak announced the plans in a speech in Essex today

PM announces £1,000 fines for graffiti and fly-tipping, ban on hippy crack and begging gangs

Prince Harry arriving in court

Prince Harry makes shock High Court appearance as phone-tapping and privacy case against Daily Mail publisher begins

Sugarloaf Mountain Protest

Residents protest over zipline on Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain

Benjamin Netanyahu is halting his hated legal reforms

Benjamin Netanyahu to halt judicial reforms after plans spark furious backlash and days of protests in Israel

Power station is demolished

Australian government policy aims to make big polluters reduce emissions

Barclays announced 14 more bank closures

Barclays to close over a dozen more bank branches this year - check if yours is affected

Afro wigs cannot be worn at ABBA Voyage, organisers have told ticket-holders

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A ban after midnight: Fans barred from wearing 70s 'Afro wigs' at ABBA Voyage

Empty platforms in Munich

Strike over pay paralyses rail and air travel in Germany

Gwyneth Paltrow during her trial in Park City, Utah

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to give evidence in Utah ski crash trial

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defence minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel

Opposition to Netanyahu plan mounts as unions launch strike in Israel

Chris Philp said the sting was 'a pretty unedifying spectacle'

Minister says Kwasi Kwarteng's views aren't worth £10,000 as he brands MPs' fake interview sting 'unedifying spectacle'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Graham Brady's job interview with a fake South Korean firm was posted online

Senior Tory Sir Graham Brady asks fake Korean firm for £60k a year in bid to pick up sixth job
Jeremy Renner walks on the anti-gravity treadmill

Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill as he recovers from breaking more than 30 bones in snowplow accident
High-value watch thefts have risen in number

'Rolex ripper' robbery gangs stalk celebrities online before 'stealing watches to order'

Suella Braverman has been accused of being a 'sock puppet' for the Tory right

Suella Braverman accused of being 'sock puppet' for Tory right and fuelling rebellion against her own migrant plan
Two tigers who escaped from a safari park have since been returned

Two tigers escaped from safari park after tornado tore open their enclosures, as locals told not to go outside
The attack took place in Ackers Lane

Girl rushed to hospital after being mauled by pack of dangerous dogs in Manchester

The search for Madeleine McCann is set to get a funding boost

Madeleine McCann cops set to get £300,000 funding boost but 'eyebrows raised' in time of 'squeezed budgets'
Emergency personnel work at the site in West Reading, Pennyslvania (Ben Hasty /Reading Eagle via AP)

Seven bodies recovered from chocolate factory explosion

Emergency personnel work at the site of a fatal explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania

Fifth body found after Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion

South Korean army soldiers watch the North Korea side from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, on Friday, March 24, 2023.

North Korea launches two more missile tests as tensions rise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit