'This is killing for pleasure': Zelenskyy's fury as Russia kills 15 in Christmas Eve bombing raid on Ukraine

24 December 2022, 12:55 | Updated: 24 December 2022, 13:05

Several people have been killed in the brutal attack
Several people have been killed in the brutal attack. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

At least 15 people are dead and 20 injured after Russia bombed the Ukrainian city of Kherson and its suburbs on Saturday, in an onslaught described as a "terror" attack by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Russian bombardment came as residents of the city, liberated by the Ukrainian army in November, did their weekend shopping at a market.

Of the people killed, seven were in Kherson itself and eight were in areas around the city.

Eyewitnesses in Kherson reported seeing bodies and rubble litter the streets after the attack on the southern city, which is still within range of Russian artillery.

Rescuers carry an injured woman on a stretcher
Rescuers carry an injured woman on a stretcher. Picture: Getty
A woman reacts after the Russian shelling
A woman reacts after the Russian shelling. Picture: Getty
A rescue worker helps an injured man after the shelling
A rescue worker helps an injured man after the shelling. Picture: Getty

Sharing graphic pictures of the scene on his Twitter account, Mr Zelensky said: "In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city.

"These are not military facilities. This is not a war according to the rules defined. It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

He added: "This is not sensitive content - it's the real life of Kherson."

Images shared by Mr Zelenskyy on Saturday morning showed what appeared to be dead bodies lying in the street and in a car, buildings on fire and cars destroyed.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said: "Christmas Eve. Russian terror strike on Kherson leads to multiple civilian casualties.

"While families in Europe, North America, and beyond prepare festive dinners, spare a thought for Ukraine which is fighting evil right now. We need your active and lasting support to prevail."

This is the second attack on Kherson in less than two weeks, after Russian missiles killed two people on December 15, including a Red Cross worker, and cut power to the city.

It comes just days after Mr Zelenskyy visited the US in his first overseas trip since the Russian invasion, thanking Congress for their support.

The US is set to give Ukraine another $45 billion in military aid, including Patriot missiles that may help counter the frequent Russian bombardment of civilian areas that has severely damaged Ukrainian infrastructure in recent weeks, plunging many residents into cold and darkness.

