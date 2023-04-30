Call for British public to swear allegiance to King Charles just an 'invitation', Lambeth Palace clarifies after mockery

King Charles is pictured meeting members of the public outside Buckingham Palace the day after his mother's death last September. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Plans for the public to swear allegiance to King Charles during the Coronation have been clarified as an 'invitation' not an 'expectation or request' after a barrage of criticism on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lambeth Palace revealed on Saturday that a new Homage of the People will replace the traditional kissing of the cheek by hereditary peers.

After the Archbishop of Canterbury proclaims "God Save the King", those watching the ceremony at home, in pubs and in parks will be invited to reply: "God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever."

After the plans prompted mockery, Coronation organisers insisted the rally cry is “very much an invitation rather than an expectation or request”.

Read more: Late Queen's confidante given lifelong home by King Charles days after being 'turfed out' of Windsor

Read more: Warning that Brits celebrating King Charles's coronation could face fines with impromptu street parties

Members of the Welsh Guards prepare to swear allegiance to the King during Coronation rehearsals at RAF Odiham, Hampshire this weekend. Picture: Alamy

A Lambeth Palace spokesperson told The Telegraph: “For those who do want to take part, some will want to say all the words of the homage; some might just want to say 'God Save The King' at the end.

"Others might just want to say it to be a moment of private reflection.

"It’s quite right that people decide for themselves how they relate to this moment."

The clarification also comes a day after Lambeth Palace revealed that next weekend's Coronation will feature faith leaders from non-Christian religions for the first time.

Trafalgar Square is prepared for Coronation events next weekend, with signs placed on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

A Lambeth Palace spokesperson said: "Lambeth Palace and Buckingham Palace are pleased to confirm the names of the Faith Leaders and Representatives who will deliver a Greeting to His Majesty The King at the end of the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May."

They include Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, KBE (Judaism), The Most Venerable Bogoda Seelawimala (Buddhism), The Rt. Hon. The Lord Singh of Wimbledon, CBE (Sikhism), Radha Mohan das (Hinduism) and Aliya Azam, MBE (Islam).

After the service is over, the King will receive a special greeting by the Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist leaders in attendance.

Lambeth Palace said this "unprecedented gesture" reflects Britain's "religious diversity".