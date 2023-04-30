Late Queen's confidante given lifelong home by King Charles days after being 'turfed out' of Windsor

Angela Kelly is pictured after being given the Royal Victorian Order at Buckingham Palace in 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The late Queen's closest confidante has been offered a home by King Charles after she was 'cut off' and kicked out of her house on the Windsor Estate.

Angela Kelly, 65, was Personal Assistant and Senior Dresser to Queen Elizabeth II from 2002 until her death in September 2022.

She also wrote an authorised book about the Queen's fashion.

But she was made to leave her grace-and-favour cottage in Berkshire after two decades last week.

Now, King Charles has handed her a house in Guiseley, Yorkshire, according to the Mail On Sunday.

It's thought the house will revert to ownership by the Crown at the time of her death.

Kelly (right) attends London Fashion Week alongside Her late Majesty, Vogue editor Anna Wintour (second from right) and British Fashion Council boss Caroline Rush (left) in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Kelly had confirmed the news of her exit on Instagram last week.

Kelly posted a picture of the cottage's garden with a revelatory caption.

She reportedly told friends: "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last."

She confirmed in response to a question in the comments: "I’m moving to the Peak District just further on than Sheffield so not too far away from the family."My work phone has been disconnected but hopefully you have this one…Looking forward to my New Adventures [with smiling emoji]".

Kelly, 65, was reportedly booted out of her home on the Windsor Castle estate. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It comes after it was reported that Andrew was also being "evicted" from his from 30-room royal mansion.

He has lived in the Royal Lodge, which has a 98-acre estate, since 2003, when he secured a 75-year lease.

But the property is expensive to keep up and already in need of repairs - and Charles is planning to cut Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance.