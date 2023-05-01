Prince William planning 'heartfelt and loving' Coronation concert speech paying tribute to Charles and Camilla

Prince William is preparing a 'heartwarming' address to the nation, it is believed. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Prince William is planning to give a 'heartwarming' address to the nation during King Charles' Coronation concert, in which he pays tribute to his father and step-mother Camilla.

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship with Camilla was thrust into the limelight after the Duke of Sussex claimed the pair begged Charles not to marry her in his recent memoir Spare.

Harry claims that he and his brother did not want Charles to marry again after the death of their mother Diana, but said they would welcome her into the family.

But a royal source said Prince William feels "entirely different" to Harry on his relationship with Camilla.

"His speech will be heartfelt and loving, paying tribute to his father as a man of principle who has also devoted himself to duty and to the causes he believes in," they told the Mirror.

"The Prince also feels it is ­important to pay tribute to how Camilla has ­dedicated herself to causes and has made a real difference to many in her royal role and also contributing to his father's happiness."

The speech will come amid an array of performances from high-profile musicians, including Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

A number of other celebrities will also attend the Coronation concert, including Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, and Bear Grylls.

A new portrait of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the revelation that Camilla joined Charles for foreign trysts during his marriage to Princess Diana, according to a former royal pilot.

Squadron Leader Graham Laurie, who was the King's personal pilot, made the comments in new documentary My King Charles.

He said: "They were getting together overseas but the Press didn’t cotton on."Laurie flew Diana's body home after her death in Paris.

The military veteran added: "As regards Camilla, I didn’t ever fly her but we did see her involvement in certain trips when we went abroad."