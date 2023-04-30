Camilla took private jets to meet Charles overseas during Diana marriage, ex-royal pilot says

Then-Prince Charles is pictured in December 1994. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Queen Camilla joined King Charles for foreign trysts during his marriage to Princess Diana, a former royal pilot has said.

Squadron Leader Graham Laurie, who was the King's personal pilot, made the comments in new documentary My King Charles.

He said: "They were getting together overseas but the Press didn’t cotton on."

Laurie flew Diana's body home after her death in Paris.

The military veteran added: "As regards Camilla, I didn’t ever fly her but we did see her involvement in certain trips when we went abroad."

Camilla is pictured at a memorial service for her mother in 1994. Picture: Alamy

At least one flight is thought to have been made in 1994 while Camilla was still married to Andrew Parker Bowles and King Charles had yet to divorce.

The documentary airs on Amazon next Saturday to mark the King's Coronation.

Camilla will also be crowned Queen at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The awkward claims come as the King offered Her late Majesty's closest confidante a home in Yorkshire.

Angela Kelly, 65, was reportedly turfed out of her home on the Windsor Estate after more than 20 years.

Diana appears alongside young Prince William in 1992. Picture: Alamy

It's thought the house will revert to ownership by the Crown at the time of her death.

She reportedly told friends: "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last."

Kelly also confirmed in response to a question in the comments: "I’m moving to the Peak District just further on than Sheffield so not too far away from the family."

"My work phone has been disconnected but hopefully you have this one…Looking forward to my New Adventures [with smiling emoji]."