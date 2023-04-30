Warning Brits celebrating King Charles' coronation face fines with impromptu street parties

Charles' coronation will be celebrated with street parties. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Brits could face fines for holding a street party for the King's coronation if it's deemed to be a nuisance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Millions are set to celebrate the crowning of Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6 with a raft of street party applications having been approved.

But it's expected roads will still end up getting shut by gatherings that haven't been approved as residents gather with neighbours to bring tables, chairs and bunting onto the street.

Those that hold those unlicensed parties could face punishment - though it's expected there'll be some leeway.

Obstructing a public right of passage, such as roads, can carry a fine or even up to 51 weeks in prison.

Read more: Harry's visit to the UK for King Charles's coronation 'will be rapid trip lasting less than 24 hours'

Brits could face a fine if their street party has not been officially approved. Picture: Alamy

Street parties need to get a temporary traffic regulation order from their council ahead of time, though anyone hoping to win approval for one ahead of Saturday is now too late.

But The Sun reports that action is unlikely to be taken unless an event becomes a "nuisance".

Authorities could also get involved if alcohol is sold at an event, or if more than 500 people turn up.

Read more: Viewers of King Charles's coronation asked to swear allegiance to monarch in first multi-faith ceremony

It is not expected that there will be any special approach to enforcement during the coronation day.

The Local Government Association said: "Street parties are a great way to bring neighbours together to get to know each other better.

"There is lots of research to show that these informal, resident-led events have a positive and lasting impact on the communities that take part."