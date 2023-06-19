Laurence Fox slammed after burning LGBTQ+ flag while branding it 'vile' and 'disgusting'

The Reclaim Party leader filmed himself burning Pride flags in his garden. Picture: Twitter/Lawrence Fox

By Kieran Kelly

Laurence Fox has been slammed after he posted footage of himself burning an LGBTQ+ flag while branding it "vile" and "disgusting".

The former actor, who now leads the Reclaim party, said he had been brought "child mutilation bunting".

"It got the treatment it deserved," Fox said, posting the video at 7pm on Father's Day,

Fox then proceeded to set each the flags on fire.

He continued: "This is what I think of your vile, disgusting, child sacrificial flag."

He proceeded to say 'goodbye' multiple times while burning the flags, adding: "Pride...which isn't pride. It's just a celebration of the mutilation of children. Shove it."

My friend brought me some child mutilation bunting.



It got the treatment it deserved. pic.twitter.com/hJmioHwo6h — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 18, 2023

The flags burned by Fox was the Progress Pride flag, which was designed in 2018.

It aims to represent marginalised LGBTQ+ people of colour, trans people and those living with HIV and AIDS.

Fox's video has been seen more than on million times and retweeted by more than 1400 accounts.

Fox has been slammed by Twitter users, with one user branding him a 'sad man'.

The former actor appears unbothered by the criticism, posting a second clip with the following caption: "Apparently I'm trending. Huge thanks to you all for the honour.'

In another statement, he carried on: "You should probably have realised by now that I don’t care one jot about pile ons.

"I will always stand for biological reality, objective truth and the protection of vulnerable and confused children against those who would do their bodies irreversible harm."

Laurence Fox, actor and leader of the Reclaim Party (L). Picture: Getty

Fox has appeared in Inspector Lewis, The Hole and White Lines.

He recently transitioned into political activism, setting up The Reclaim Party.

The party gained its first MP in Andrew Bridgen, who was expelled from Conservative Party after comparing Covid jabs to Holocaust.

Fox plans to stand in Boris Johnson's former seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip following the former PM's resignation last week.