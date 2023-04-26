Breaking News

Andrew Bridgen expelled from Conservative Party after comparing Covid jabs to Holocaust

Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Tory party. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The MP for North West Leicestershire previously had the Conservative whip removed but has now been expelled completely from the party.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Conservatives said: "Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on 12th April following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.

"He has 28 days from this date to appeal."

The Conservative whip was suspended on January 11 following a controversial tweet that compared Covid vaccines to the Holocaust.

It read: "As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust."

At the time, former health secretary Matt Hancock said his comments were "antisemitic" but Mr Bridgen strongly refuted the claim.

He said his tweet was "in no way anti-Semitic" but wanted to "apologise for any offence caused".

PM Rishi Sunak branded the remarks "utterly unacceptable".

Mr Bridgen said he intends to stand again at the next election as he hit out at "corruption, collusion and cover-ups".

In a statement, he said: "My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the culture of corruption, collusion and cover-ups which plagues our political system.

"I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.

"I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.

"I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election."