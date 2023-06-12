Laurence Fox to run for MP in Boris Johnson's former constituency

12 June 2023, 15:59 | Updated: 12 June 2023, 16:02

Laurence Fox is running to replace Boris Johnson in Parliament
Laurence Fox is running to replace Boris Johnson in Parliament. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Laurence Fox has said he will run to become an MP in Boris Johnson's former constituency.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Announcing his candidacy, the Reclaim Party leader and former actor said on Monday that Labour and the Conservatives were "largely indistinguishable".

Mr Johnson resigned from Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency on Friday ahead of the publication of the findings of an inquiry into whether he knowingly misled his fellow MPs over Partygate.

The former Prime Minister accused the privileges committee of "bias" and likened it to a "kangaroo court". The committee, in response, said Mr Johnson "impugned the integrity of the House" with his attack.

Mr Fox, who has previously run for London mayor, helped found the Reclaim Party in 2020.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Laurence Fox
Laurence Fox. Picture: Getty

If successful in the by-election for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Mr Fox would be Reclaim's second sitting MP. Former Conservative Andrew Bridgen defected to the party in May. He had been expelled from the Conservatives after comparing the Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust.

Reform UK, the pro-Brexit party founded by Nigel Farage, will not run a candidate against Mr Fox, to give him the best possible chance of winning against the more established parties.

Mr Fox said in a statement: "The main political parties are not fit for purpose. We have uncontrolled immigration putting pressure on an already over stretched NHS, which is one of the poorest performing health services in the developed world.

"Labour and Conservative are offering the same policies and are largely indistinguishable… Britain deserves better.

"Reclaim seeks to represent the best interests of British people, Reclaim is motivated by common sense. Reclaim is interested in a prosperous future for our children."

Read more: 'Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish:' Boris Johnson hits back as Tory honours meltdown descends into civil war

Read more: Michael Gove says only ‘historians’ can judge went wrong for Boris Johnson as MPs to conclude inquiry into Partygate

Andrew Bridgen became Reclaim's first MP this year
Andrew Bridgen became Reclaim's first MP this year. Picture: Getty

It comes amid a growing row in the Conservative party sparked by Mr Johnson's resignation honours list.

Rishi Sunak, in outspoken remarks, said on Monday that he was not prepared to overrule the House of Lords Appointments Commission(Holac), or make promises to allies of Boris Johnson about them becoming peers.

The Prime Minister said he had been asked by Mr Johnson “to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do, adding that he refused because he "didn’t think it was right."

But Mr Johnson hit back today, telling LBC: "Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish. To honour these peerages it was not necessary to overrule Holac - but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was a mere formality."

Rachel Johnson shares her thoughts on her brother resigning

Earlier on Monday, levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove diplomatically described Boris as a “significant figure in the history of our times” and expressed “sadness at his passing” as an MP.

Mr Gove said: “I think him for the role he played in the pandemic, on Ukraine and on Brexit.

"I wouldn’t presume to offer Boris any advice for the future. I continue to respect Boris and all that he’s achieved."

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ex-minister Nigel Adams and Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma were reportedly put forward by Mr Johnson for peerages.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation

Ms Dorries and Mr Adams have resigned as MPs since being omitted, giving Mr Sunak the headache of three separate by-elections.

The privileges committee met on Monday to conclude its inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties.

MPs have pledged to continue the investigation process despite Mr Johnson's Commons exit amid accusations of a "witch hunt".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vatican Climate Protest

Vatican court convicts climate activists of damaging ancient statue

Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Pakistan Russia Oil

Pakistan welcomes first shipment of discounted crude from Russia

Russia Day of Russia

Putin uses public holiday to praise patriotic feelings

Average mortgage rates have risen further

Homeowners brace for 'big mortgage reset' after average rates rise again

Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground

Golfer tackled to ground by security after racing onto green to spray champagne over Canadian Open winner

The Chatty Man presenter has faced backlash.

‘You’re not really allergic’: Alan Carr sparks outrage after stuffing coriander into allergic woman’s mouth as ‘joke’

Road collapse

Part of I-95 road collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are on the way for parts of the UK

Amber weather warning issued issued for thunderstorms as UK is hit with torrential downpours

Mumbai weather

Indian and Pakistani coastal areas braced for severe cyclone

The bodies of Josh, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex

Tributes paid to parents of four children killed at home near Lewes as man, 64, appears in court charged with murder

Nicola Sturgeon released a statement saying she knew 'beyond doubt' that she had not broken the law

Humza Yousaf 'sees no reason' to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from SNP after her arrest as she maintains innocence

Donald Trump and Rod Stewart have known each other for decades, the singer said.

Rod Stewart banned by wife from meeting ‘dear friend’ Donald Trump because of his ‘disgraceful’ views on women

Man climbing skyscraper

British man detained after climbing to 72nd floor of Seoul skyscraper

Lori and George Schappell are conjoined twins

'He brings a book to read': Conjoined twin explains how she has sex despite sharing a head with her brother

Silvio Berlusconi

Obituary: Three-time Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flax Street in Stoke on Trent where the two children were found dead

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 7, and boy, 11, found dead in Stoke-on-Trent
Thousands of passengers' flights have been disrupted

Fury as holidays ruined for 15,000 Easyjet passengers, as airline axes more than 100 Gatwick flights amid stormy weather
PC Fox detains the youth in the street in east London

Moment off-duty police officer tackles knife-wielding youth targeting people for their phones in east London
George King-Thompson was arrested on the Lotte World Tower

Brit arrested while climbing 555-metre skyscraper in just shorts and without safety ropes

Rishi Sunak hits back at Boris Johnson amid Tory honours row

'Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish:' Boris Johnson hits back as Tory honours meltdown descends into civil war
Ricky Gervais has been sent death threats

Ricky Gervais 'sent death threats and security beefed up' ahead of UK tour

Australia Bus Crash

Driver charged after bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10

Harry Potter 'lived' in the house in the fictional town of Little Whinging

'We own the Harry Potter house - and fans dressed as wizards knock on our door all day, all night to act out scenes'
Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
Yair Lapid

Israel’s opposition leader gives evidence at Netanyahu’s corruption trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit