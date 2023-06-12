Michael Gove says only ‘historians’ can judge went wrong for Boris Johnson as MPs to conclude inquiry into Partygate

12 June 2023, 08:28 | Updated: 12 June 2023, 08:37

Michael Gove refused to be drawn on where it 'went wrong' for Boris Johnson
Michael Gove refused to be drawn on where it 'went wrong' for Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

Michael Gove tried to repel an onslaught from Boris Johnson this morning as he refused to be drawn on what went wrong for the former PM, telling LBC it’s a matter "for historians."

Mr Johnson quit as he faces a damning verdict by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal.

Levelling-up Secretary Mr Gove diplomatically described Boris on LBC today as a “significant figure in the history of our times” and expressed “sadness at his passing” as an MP.

Mr Gove said: “I think him for the role he played in the pandemic, on Ukraine and on Brexit.

“I wouldn’t presume to offer Boris any advices for the future. I continue to respect Boris and all that he’s achieved.”

Mr Gove added that within government there was: “calm, focused, delivery oriented hard work going on every day.”

Boris Johnson's sister told LBC last night that "apart from Brexit and lockdown Boris was a superb and underrated PM".

It comes after senior Tories bluntly told the former PM is was time for him to "shut up and go away."

Tim Loughton, a former Tory minister, made the blunt remarks when discussing the former Prime Minister's fall from grace on Sunday.

Other Tories have also fled Boris - wanting to move on from his tenure ahead of next year's General Election.

He also branded Boris loyalists a "mob" in new comments as a civil war seems likely within the Conservatives.

Johnson's grappling with a Privileges Committee report into his Partygate conduct caused a domino effect which led to Nadine Dorries and loyalist Nigel Adams also standing down immediately to give Rishi Sunak a triple by-election headache.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a general election, adding Mr Sunak has "lost control of his government" following the trio of resignations.

Starmer writes: "Rishi Sunak must finally find a backbone, call an election, and let the public have their say on 13 years of Tory failure.

"This farce must stop. People have had enough," he continued, writing in The Sunday Mirror.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Boris Johnson took a swipe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation letter, labelling the committee investigation into &squot;partygate&squot; a "kangaroo court".
Boris Johnson took a swipe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation letter, labelling the committee investigation into 'partygate' a "kangaroo court". Picture: LBC / Alamy

The news follows comments from Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who received a knighthood as part of Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Sir Jacob said: "I am not, unlike some of my fellow Boris admirers, resigning my Commons seat. I will fight my North East Somerset seat at the next election and campaign for a Conservative victory nationally."

"I would most strongly warn Conservative Party managers against any attempt to block Boris if he seeks the party nomination in another seat.

"Any attempt to do so would shatter our fragile party unity and plunge the Conservatives into civil war."

Read more: 'A carousel of cronies': Angela Rayner blasts 'gaslighting' Boris following former PM's resignation honours list

Read more: Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'

Adams, a loyal ally of Boris Johnson, announced on Twitter on Saturday he will be standing down with 'immediate effect' - the third such resignation in 24 hours.

The latest Tory resignation follows the former Prime Minister's decision to step down on Friday following committee findings into 'partygate' - a probe which Johnson branded a 'kangaroo court'.

The news means a by-election will now be triggered in Adams' constituency of Selby and Ainsty.

The North Yorkshire seat was won by the Conservatives in 2019 with a 20,137 majority.

The announcement was triggered after Adams, 58, posted to Twitter: 'Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.'

Rachel Johnson shares her thoughts on her brother resigning

The news means a by-election will now be triggered in Adams' constituency of Selby and Ainsty.
The news means a by-election will now be triggered in Adams' constituency of Selby and Ainsty. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.

Adding: "It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised, educated".

It proves but the latest headache for PM Rishi Sunak as yet another by-election is triggered following the resignation of Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson.

Adams added in a second Tweet: 'I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010.'

Nigel Adams was Minister of State in the Cabinet Office between 15 September 2021 and 5 September 2022, having previously held the position of Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

He was first elected the Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty in May 2010.

The trio of resignations has been described by some as a targeted attempt to undermine Rishi Sunak's premiership.

It's also not expected to be the last resignation in the coming days in an apparent show of solidarity for Johnson.

58-year-old Johnson claims he is the victim of a "witch hunt" over Partygate - revelations that saw the PM accused of breaking lockdown rules and misleading the Commons.

Adams had previously said he would quit at the next General Election but followed in the footsteps of Mr Johnson and Nadine Dorries by resigning now.

Andrew Marr on Boris Johnson: 'The jig is up.'

Mr Adams and Ms Dorries had both been expected to receive peerages in Mr Johnson's resignation honours list, however, neither names featured when it was released on Friday.

It comes ahead of the publication of the partygate probe, which is expected to reflect negatively on Johnson.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand public radio apologises for publishing ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’

Breaking
Solenne Thornon was shot dead while playing on the swings

Killed while on the swings with her sister: British girl, 11, shot dead and parents wounded in row over land in France

Mr Gove was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Recollections may vary': Gove dismisses claims made by Guto Harri that Boris wanted to 'sack Rishi Sunak'

Britney Spears has hit back at claims she is taking crystal meth

'Heartbroken' Britney Spears says she doesn't do meth as she denies her son Preston and ex Kevin Federline's claims

Shoppers

Pasta protest urged in Italy as food prices boil over

Breaking
Three divers have died after a fire broke out on the vessel they were staying on

Three British divers who went missing during fire on ship off the coast of Egypt have died, tour operator confirms

Ben McBean with his family

'You’re supposed to die. But I just survived': Double amputee Marine shares candid account of Taliban blast injuries

A total of 10 guests were killed in the crash after the "fairytale" wedding

Ten guests at sport stars' 'fairytale wedding' killed in horror bus crash and dozens injured as driver, 58, arrested

Nicola Sturgeon released a statement saying she knew 'beyond doubt' that she had not broken the law

Humza Yousaf urged to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from SNP after her arrest as she maintains innocence

Rachel Johnson defended her brother's legacy as PM - while admitting she disagree with a lot of his policies

'Apart from Brexit and lockdown, Boris was a superb and underrated PM' says LBC's Rachel Johnson

Philippines Volcano

Thousands on alert as lava spews down Philippines’ Mayon volcano

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in

Australia Bus Crash

Ten killed, 25 injured after bus carrying wedding guests crashes in Australia

The scene was discovered by police investigating a car wash fight in Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Police looking into car wash fight stumble into double murder scene - with woman arrested in Stoke

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had a secret meeting before the weekend's bombshell resignations

Senior Tories tell Boris to 'shut up and go away' after former PM resigned as MP after Partygate report

The shooting took place in the village of Saint-Herbot.

British 11-year-old girl shot dead in France while with her family after reported dispute with neighbours

Latest News

See more Latest News

England's anglers are in crisis after a triple withdrawal on the eve of the Home Nations shore fishing championships next month

England ladies angling team in chaos as half of squad quit in protest over trans competitor
New South Wales police cars vehicles parked in Sydney,NSW, Australia

Australian bus crash leaves 10 dead and 11 injured

I-95-Collapse

Raised stretch of motorway in Philadelphia collapses after fire

Ted-Kaczynski-Suicide

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski ‘died from suicide’

Vatican Pope Surgery

Pope ‘walks a few steps’ as he continues recovery from abdominal surgery

CORRECTION Colombia Plane Crash Children

Children rescued from Colombian jungle recovering as details of ordeal emerge

A Ukrainian serviceman steers a boat in a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine says it has retaken a village – as Russia says it is repelling attacks

Singer Janet Jackson performs in Spain in 2018

Janet Jackson chats to 11-year-old musician during sold-out concert in LA

Eastfield Avenue, Bath, was the scene of the stabbing at 11pm on. Saturday night

Police arrest 11 teens on bus in murder probe after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Nicola Sturgeon in custody after police arrest in connection with SNP investigation

Nicola Sturgeon 'shocked and deeply distressed' after being arrested as part of police probe into SNP finances

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit